^

Headlines

LIVE updates: Mayon Volcano restiveness

PhilstarLIVE - Philstar.com
October 31, 2023 | 10:51am
LIVE updates: Mayon Volcano restiveness
A general view shows Mayon volcano as it releases white smoke into the air as seen from Legazpi on June 12, 2023.
AFP / Charism Sayat

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology raised on June 8 the status of Mayon Volcano in Albay to Alert Level 3 after it showed an “increased tendency towards a hazardous eruption.”

Here are the latest updates on the volcano's activity and related events. (Can't view the updates below? Click here.)

vuukle comment

MAYON VOLCANO
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
LIVE updates: 2023 Barangay, SK elections

LIVE updates: 2023 Barangay, SK elections

By PhilstarLIVE | 1 day ago
The Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan elections officially opened on Monday, October 30.
Headlines
fbtw
Governor, 13 mayors face vote-buying probe

Governor, 13 mayors face vote-buying probe

By Mayen Jaymalin | 11 hours ago
A governor and 13 mayors from Luzon are being investigated for alleged vote-buying activities in connection with yesterday’s...
Headlines
fbtw
Violence erupts in BARMM, but polls generally peaceful

Violence erupts in BARMM, but polls generally peaceful

By Emmanuel Tupas | 11 hours ago
Despite incidents of violence in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao, the Commission on Elections (Comelec)...
Headlines
fbtw
Potato price rises, but to normalize with harvest &ndash; DA

Potato price rises, but to normalize with harvest – DA

By Alexis Romero | 11 hours ago
The price of potatoes has risen, but is expected to normalize because of the harvest, which is seen to augment the supply...
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos casts vote, cites importance of barangay polls

Marcos casts vote, cites importance of barangay polls

By Helen Flores | 11 hours ago
As he cast his vote in the barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan elections yesterday, President Marcos admitted receiving reports...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Church urges faithful: Choose saintly over spooky

Church urges faithful: Choose saintly over spooky

By Evelyn Macairan | 11 hours ago
Manila Cathedral vice rector Fr. Vicente Gabriel Bautista yesterday said the Catholic Church discourages the wearing scary...
Headlines
fbtw
Lawmakers on Speaker&rsquo;s ratings: We&rsquo;re doing the right thing

Lawmakers on Speaker’s ratings: We’re doing the right thing

By Delon Porcalla | 11 hours ago
Despite harsh criticisms, members of the supermajority coalition at the House of Representatives have expressed vindication...
Headlines
fbtw
OFWs from Israel get P20,000 in food, cash aid

OFWs from Israel get P20,000 in food, cash aid

By Rudy Santos | 11 hours ago
Some P20,000 in food and cash aid awaited 60 overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) who arrived in the country yesterday afternoon...
Headlines
fbtw
AstraZeneca pushes early screening for lung cancer

AstraZeneca pushes early screening for lung cancer

By Rhodina Villanueva | 11 hours ago
A multinational biopharmaceutical company is investing in early screening to help reduce deaths from lung cancer.
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with