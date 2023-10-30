^

DOH: Don't bring small kids to cemeteries to avoid illness

Gaea Katreena Cabico - Philstar.com
October 30, 2023 | 2:12pm
DOH: Don't bring small kids to cemeteries to avoid illness
People arrive to mark All Saints’ Day at Manila North Cemetery in Manila on November 1, 2022.
AFP / Jam Sta. Rosa

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Health has urged the public to refrain from bringing small children to cemeteries to prevent injuries and illnesses caused by crowded environments and extreme heat.

Millions of Filipinos are expected to flock to cemeteries to visit their departed loved ones during All Saints’ Day on November 1 and All Souls’ Day on November 2. 

“I am advising parents and caregivers not to bring small children to cemeteries as overcrowding and intense heat and sudden unexpected downpour may cause diseases to small children,” Health Secretary Teodoro Herbosa said Monday. 

Herbosa stressed that the threat of COVID-19 remains as there are still sporadic and increasing cases in some regions. He noted that small children have lower resistance against infections, making them particularly vulnerable in crowded environments. 

Cases of influenza-like illness are also on the rise due to the onset of rainy and colder months, the DOH earlier reported. 

The health chief also cautioned against purchasing food and beverages from ambulant vendors as these items may be contaminated and compromise the health and safety of consumers. 

The DOH advised people going to cemeteries to bring their own water and food. It also recommended that those visiting their departed loved ones refrain from bringing salads and other food that could spoil rapidly. 

DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH

UNDAS
