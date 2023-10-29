PPCRV gears up with over 250K nationwide volunteers for BSKE 2023

Police special action force personnel stand guard as election officials prepare election material for delivery to voting precints in Marawi City, Lanao del Sur province, on October 29, 2023, ahead of the nationwide election for village and youth representatives on October 30.

MANILA, Philippines — The Parish Pastoral Council for Responsible Voting (PPCRV) is getting ready with a large team of 250,000 to 300,000 across the country to actively monitor the Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections on Monday.

As the accredited citizen's arm of the Commission on Elections (Comelec), PPCRV is committed to ensuring fair elections.

PPCRV's national coordinator, Arwin Serrano, said that they faced challenges in recruiting enough volunteers for certain regions, expressing concern about gaps in monitoring.

“Mayroon kaming mga iba’t ibang lugar na hindi mababantayan. Nalulungkot din ako kasi mayroon talagang ilang lugar na hindi talaga natin mababantayan,” Serrano said during an interview with Super Radyo dzBB on Sunday.

(We encounter limitations in monitoring various regions, which is disheartening as there are areas beyond our reach.)

Serrano said the PPCRV has organized a series of send-off ceremonies for volunteers, some of which will coincide with religious services.

On Monday, the Philippines will conduct elections to choose new leaders at the barangay level, marking the first barangay and SK polls since 2018.

The Comelec earlier announced that voting will take place from 7:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. on election day, allowing eligible citizens enough time to cast their votes.