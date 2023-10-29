^

Headlines

PPA: Pork, other products banned at ports

Ghio Ong - The Philippine Star
October 29, 2023 | 8:45am
Vendors sell fresh poultry and agricultural products at a public market in Lingayen, Pangasinan on September 30, 2023.
STAR / Cesar Ramirez

MANILA, Philippines — Pork and other agricultural products will be confiscated at certain ports in the country during this week’s exodus of passengers who are out to enjoy the holidays, the Philippine Ports Authority (PPA) warned.

It cited as reason the order of several local government units to ban the entry of meat products to prevent African swine fever (ASF) from spreading into their localities.

The ban is imposed at the PPA-managed ports in Batangas, Marinduque, Quezon, Mindoro, Bicol, Masbate, Palawan, Negros Oriental, Siquijor, Panay, Guimaras, Negros Occidental, Bohol, Western Leyte, Biliran, Davao, Misamis Oriental, Cagayan de Oro, Zamboanga, Misamis Occidental, Ozamiz, Lanao del Norte and Iligan.

Many Filipinos want to take the opportunity to reunite with their loved ones after Oct. 30 and Nov. 1 and 2 were declared as holidays in observance of the barangay and youth elections tomorrow and the Undas on Wednesday and Thursday.

Meanwhile, the Port of Ormoc also prohibited the entry of coconut seeds and parts and other plants and fruits from Luzon, as well as hemp and similar crops from parts of Mindanao.

Also, the PPA Davao office reminded the public that the transport of endangered species and wildlife, corals, shells and sand from the port of Babak in Samal Island to Davao is still banned. It noted that the ban was first imposed in April this year.

For those who wish to bring their pets with them, the PPA advised them to secure shipping permits and veterinary health certificates ahead of time.

Shipping permits can be acquired from the offices of the Bureau of Animal Industry’s National Quarantine Services or through its website.

