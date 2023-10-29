^

Headlines

UN commends Philippines for advancing SDGs

Helen Flores - The Philippine Star
October 29, 2023 | 12:00am
UN commends Philippines for advancing SDGs
The UN logo is seen on a door at the United Nations headquarters ahead of the 78th session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York City on September 15, 2023.
Angela Weiss / AFP

MANILA, Philippines — United Nations officials commended the Philippines for pushing for progress and modernization, particularly the realization of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) aimed at ending poverty, protecting the environment and ensuring peace and prosperity.

“I would like to commend the leadership of the Department of the Interior and Local Government, definitely for bringing the realities of the development to the eyes of the United Nations,” UN Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator Gustavo González said during the Philippine Mayors Forum in Quezon City on Oct. 27.

González said most of the SDGs have direct relevance to cities and municipalities.

Launched in 2015, the SDGs are the world’s shared plan to end extreme poverty, reduce inequality and protect the planet by 2030.

González also underscored the importance of local government units in attaining the SDGs, describing them as the “first responders in challenging situations.”

vuukle comment

UNITED NATIONS
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Ombudsman orders filing of raps vs DA exec

Ombudsman orders filing of raps vs DA exec

By Elizabeth Marcelo | 17 hours ago
The Office of the Ombudsman has ordered the filing of graft and falsification charges against suspended Department of Agriculture...
Headlines
fbtw
7 a.m. - 7 p.m. Christmas number coding back in Metro Manila

7 a.m. - 7 p.m. Christmas number coding back in Metro Manila

By Ghio Ong | 3 days ago
The number coding scheme imposed on major roads in Metro Manila before the COVID-19 pandemic will be reinstated anytime soon,...
Headlines
fbtw
Filipina caregiver&rsquo;s courage touches thousands of Israelis

Filipina caregiver’s courage touches thousands of Israelis

By Pia Lee-Brago | 2 days ago
“The morning of October 7th was a very dark hour for humanity. But amongst all the darkness, there is Camille’s...
Headlines
fbtw
60 more OFWs set to return to the Philippines from Israel

60 more OFWs set to return to the Philippines from Israel

By Kristine Daguno-Bersamina | 12 hours ago
The Department of Migrant Workers announced on Saturday the return of 60 overseas Filipino workers along with two infants...
Headlines
fbtw
Campaign period for barangay, SK polls ends today

Campaign period for barangay, SK polls ends today

By Ghio Ong | 1 day ago
Candidates for the Oct. 30 barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan elections are expected to pull out all the stops as the 10-day...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
House panel starts hearing OFW pension system proposals

House panel starts hearing OFW pension system proposals

By Sheila Crisostomo | 1 hour ago
Proposals to have a separate pension system for overseas Filipino workers are now rolling at the House of Representatives...
Headlines
fbtw
DOST shuts down research website for maintenance

DOST shuts down research website for maintenance

By Rainier Allan Ronda | 1 hour ago
The Department of Science and Technology is shutting down the website of one of its major arms – the Philippine...
Headlines
fbtw
3 trafficking victims repatriated from Myanmar

3 trafficking victims repatriated from Myanmar

By Ghio Ong | 1 hour ago
Three Filipinos fell victim to a suspected syndicate in Myanmar that scams westerners, reported the Bureau of Immigratio...
Headlines
fbtw
Philippines, Canada Armed Forces end strategic planning course

Philippines, Canada Armed Forces end strategic planning course

By Elizabeth Marcelo | 1 hour ago
The Armed Forces of the Philippines and the Canadian Armed Forces on Friday concluded the five-day Business Planning Course...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with