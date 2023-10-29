^

Philippines, Canada Armed Forces end strategic planning course

Elizabeth Marcelo - The Philippine Star
October 29, 2023 | 12:00am
Philippines, Canada Armed Forces end strategic planning course
AFP, Canada conclude business planning course
Photos by OJ8 AFP / Armed Forces of the Philippines Facebook page

MANILA, Philippines — The Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) and the Canadian Armed Forces on Friday concluded the five-day Business Planning Course (BPC) 2023, a training activity that they co-hosted, which aimed to enhance strategic planning, resource management and decision-making skills of military personnel.

The AFP said the BPC training activities, which were held in Clark, Pampanga from Oct. 23 to 27, was participated in by 33 military and civilian students from eight countries.

The culminating activity was graced by Canadian Ambassador to the Philippines David Bruce Hartman and AFP deputy chief-of-staff for education, training and doctrine (J8) Marine Maj. Gen. Noel Beleran.

In his speech, Beleran underscored the significance of the BPC training activities to national defense planning and the judicious use of limited resources.

“I believe that with all the briefings and lectures provided within the course, you have achieved the course’s goals – that is to gain familiarity with business planning processes and products to contribute to national defense planning. We hope that we will all become good stewards of all the resources entrusted to us,” he told the participants.

