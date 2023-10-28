^

Headlines

Voters dismiss fiesta-like campaigning barangay polls as ineffective, annoying

Philstar.com
October 28, 2023 | 2:21pm
Voters dismiss fiesta-like campaigning barangay polls as ineffective, annoying
Supporters of candidates for village captain and councillor roles march along a street in Manila on October 28, 2023, ahead of the nationwide village and youth elections on October 30.
AFP / Ted Aljibe

It’s October. People clad in vibrant colors of green, yellow and orange while wearing festival masks fill the streets, dancing to the merry tunes of a marching band. 

Behind them are throngs of people in political party colors holding liturgical banner-like posters of not saints but ordinary citizens. Dancing. Cheering. Partying.

Around them, streamers and banners beaming with portraits outline buildings, houses, and at times, electric posts and lines. 

Tricycles and motorcycles equipped with speakers boom and blare parodies of hit Original Pilipino Music songs and original campaign jingles.

No, it’s not the Masskara nor Ati-Atihan festivities --- it is the campaign season for the Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections or BSKE. 

This festive mood of these campaigns, a first for BSKE since the COVID-19 pandemic and after three postponements dating back to 2018, is not sitting well with some voters.

Voters lamented that the "new" fiesta style of campaigning by candidates, which involves marching bands and parades, is just "pure noise” and “hassle.”

“Actually, hindi siya [effective]. Lalo na kapag nakaiistorbo siya ng tulog. More of nakaiinis talaga kasi ang unfair din lalo na doon sa mga tao na nagwo-work-from-home, nagko-call center sa bahay,” said 22-year-old Czarina Macamus, who lives in Brgy. Doña Aurora, Quezon City.

“So, nakabubulabog siya para doon sa mga tao na nagtatrabaho o nagpapahinga lang sa hapon o in-e-enjoy iyong pahinga nila during weekends,” Macamus added.

College lecturer Angeline Pangilinan shares the same sentiment as Macamus. Pangilinan, who teaches at a university in Intramuros, Manila, revealed that she had to mute her microphone in one of her online classes last week since the “campaign bands” can be heard in her online class.

“And it took some time before I could unmute and resume our discussions,” says Pangilinan, who resides in Pasay City.

Mary Rodriguez, a resident of Pandacan, Manila, said the parades organized by the candidates caused unnecessary traffic on already congested roads. She emphasized that it complicated things for workers like her to go to and from her workplace in Makati City.

“Bakit kasi isasabay iyong campaign parade nila sa rush hours? Alam naman nilang maraming nagtatrabaho, so lalong nagtatrapik at nale-late sa trabaho,” Rodriguez said, who has incurred a few instances of tardiness in her work since the BSKE campaign period started last October 19.

Rodriguez lamented that the previous house-to-house campaign strategy of BSKE was better since it did not block road spaces, unlike with the campaign parades today. She said the BSKE election campaigns are worse than the national campaigns last year.

Social media campaigning

Aside from bringing the fiesta vibes to the city, one of the latest innovations of BSKE candidates is the use of social media, particularly Facebook. This digital campaigning, however, drew mixed reactions in terms of its efficacy in wooing the voters’ support.

For Macamus, it is effective: it allows her to know her options come election day.

“Parang barangay hall na 'yong Facebook ngayon kasi noong nag-start talaga 'yong campaign period, 'yong mga friends ko ay puno ng My Day ng mga kandidato,” she said. 

“Para sa akin, effective naman kasi doon mo malalaman 'yong mga options na mayroon ka. Nakikilala mo and nalalaman mo 'yong choices kung sino 'yong pagpipilian mo and stuff,” she added.

But Timothy Daracan, a registered voter in Brgy. Muzon, Malabon City, disagrees. Daracan says social media campaigning has been “ineffective” for him since the Facebook posts do not showcase the candidates’ platforms but only their faces.

“Siguro sa ibang tao effective sila but for me, halos pareho lang e. Kasi nakikita mo lang mukha nila and kasi ‘di ba iyong plataporma pa rin 'yung pinag-babasehan. Kadalasan puro mukha lang, walang plataporma,” he said.

Mark Sequerra, 19, shared that in Brgy. Milagrosa, Quezon City, BSKE candidates are not capitalizing social media in their campaigns. Sequerra pointed out that candidates in their barangay are using Facebook to announce to their mutual friends or even relatives that they are running for a local position.

Traditional campaigning still king?

The traditional campaign strategy of candidates going houses-to-houses, giving away fliers while being backed by their supporters, and jiving to campaign jingles remain king, according to some voters.

Elementary school teacher Lou Galvez says that as much as the parades and bands entice them to watch the candidates, the fliers are still the go-to election paraphernalia that helps voters to decide whom to support.

“Sa mga flier kasi nakalagay iyong kanilang mga achievement, educational attainment at tsaka iyong mga plataporma nila at kung anong gagawin nila sa barangay,” Galvez, also a Pandacan, Manila resident, said.

Brgy. Bayan Luma, Imus, Cavite resident Ciden De Aro said candidates’ posters and fliers remain “relevant” and “effective” in today’s elections.

“Kapag mostly mga poster kasi, mas magkakaroon ng impact sa mga tao dahil mas navivisualize nila at naalala ang pangalan ng isang kandidato,” the 48-year-old De Aro said.

As millions of registered voters exercise their right to choose their barangay officials on Monday, October 30, the results of the elections will be the determining factor if the votes reflect the “ineffective” campaign strategies of BSKE candidates. — Andrea Vargas, Christine Mercano, Lea Punzalan and John Barbon 

 

This story was produced by second-year journalism students at Lyceum of the Philippines University-Manila for their news-gathering class.

vuukle comment

BARANGAY AND SANGGUNIANG KABATAAN (SK) ELECTIONS
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Ombudsman orders filing of raps vs DA exec

Ombudsman orders filing of raps vs DA exec

By Elizabeth Marcelo | 6 hours ago
The Office of the Ombudsman has ordered the filing of graft and falsification charges against suspended Department of Agriculture...
Headlines
fbtw
Filipina caregiver&rsquo;s courage touches thousands of Israelis

Filipina caregiver’s courage touches thousands of Israelis

By Pia Lee-Brago | 1 day ago
“The morning of October 7th was a very dark hour for humanity. But amongst all the darkness, there is Camille’s...
Headlines
fbtw
7 a.m. - 7 p.m. Christmas number coding back in Metro Manila

7 a.m. - 7 p.m. Christmas number coding back in Metro Manila

By Ghio Ong | 2 days ago
The number coding scheme imposed on major roads in Metro Manila before the COVID-19 pandemic will be reinstated anytime soon,...
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos signs law formalizing income classification of LGUs

Marcos signs law formalizing income classification of LGUs

By Bella Cariaso | 6 hours ago
President Marcos signed into law Republic Act 11964 or the Automatic Income Classification of Local Government Units on Oct....
Headlines
fbtw
Ombudsman dismisses Bantag&rsquo;s murder raps vs DOJ, BuCor chiefs

Ombudsman dismisses Bantag’s murder raps vs DOJ, BuCor chiefs

By Ian Laqui | 20 hours ago
According to the Ombudsman, the complaints against Remulla and Catapang was dismissed due to “the lack of...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Mixed pump price movements seen next week

Mixed pump price movements seen next week

By Richmond Mercurio | 5 hours ago
Oil firms are seen implementing a mixed movement in pump prices next week, with gasoline prices potentially extending its...
Headlines
fbtw
DENR chief joins Pag-asa Island research expedition

DENR chief joins Pag-asa Island research expedition

By Bella Cariaso | 5 hours ago
Environment Secretary Maria Antonia Yulo-Loyzaga has visited Pag-asa Island, coinciding with the arrival of the M/V Panata...
Headlines
fbtw
Napoles gets over 100 years for another &lsquo;pork&rsquo; conviction

Napoles gets over 100 years for another ‘pork’ conviction

By Elizabeth Marcelo | 6 hours ago
Businesswoman Janet Lim-Napoles was sentenced to 78 up to 150 years in prison as she was convicted anew of multiple criminal...
Headlines
fbtw
Online work, classes allowed for public schools, offices on October 31

Online work, classes allowed for public schools, offices on October 31

By Helen Flores | 6 hours ago
Malacañang released yesterday a memorandum circular allowing work-from-home arrangement for government employees and...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with