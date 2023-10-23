‘Shear line’ to bring rains to some parts of Luzon — PAGASA

Commuters are seen seeking temporary cover from the rain at the Parañaque Integrated Terminal Exchange on July 30, 2022.

MANILA, Philippines — "Shear line," which is where cool and warm air collide, may trigger rain in the next two days, according to the state weather bureau's 4 p.m. bulletin.

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said that Metro Manila, CALABARZON, Central Luzon, and the Bicol Region may experience cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms this week. Some parts of Region 2 will also experience the same weather system.

Western and Central Visayas will have fair weather conditions according to the agency, while Eastern Visayas might experience possible rain showers.

Mindanao may also expect fair weather conditions with temperatures that can peak at 33 degrees Celsius.

Meanwhile, the rest of the country is forecast to experience partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers or thunderstorms due to localized thunderstorms.