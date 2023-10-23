^

Headlines

‘Shear line’ to bring rains to some parts of Luzon — PAGASA

Ian Laqui - Philstar.com
October 23, 2023 | 6:20pm
â��Shear lineâ�� to bring rains to some parts of Luzon â�� PAGASA
Commuters are seen seeking temporary cover from the rain at the Parañaque Integrated Terminal Exchange on July 30, 2022.
STAR / KJ Rosales

MANILA, Philippines — "Shear line," which is where cool and warm air collide, may trigger rain in the next two days, according to the state weather bureau's 4 p.m. bulletin.

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said that Metro Manila, CALABARZON, Central Luzon, and the Bicol Region may experience cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms this week. Some parts of Region 2 will also experience the same weather system.

Western and Central Visayas will have fair weather conditions according to the agency, while Eastern Visayas might experience possible rain showers. 

Mindanao may also expect fair weather conditions with temperatures that can peak at 33 degrees Celsius. 

Meanwhile, the rest of the country is forecast to experience partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers or thunderstorms due to localized thunderstorms.

vuukle comment

PAGASA

RAIN

WEATHER
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Philippines, China vessels collide off Ayungin

Philippines, China vessels collide off Ayungin

By Neil Jayson Servallos | 19 hours ago
Chinese vessels executing “dangerous blocking maneuvers” collided with Philippine boats en route to deliver...
Headlines
fbtw
DOT unveils Top 15 LGUs to receive P180M funds for &lsquo;Tourism Champions Challenge&rsquo;

DOT unveils Top 15 LGUs to receive P180M funds for ‘Tourism Champions Challenge’

By Rosette Adel | 1 day ago
Fifteen local government units are set to receive a combined amount of P180 million from the Department of Tourism as part...
Headlines
fbtw
BSKE: 361 areas considered election hotspots

BSKE: 361 areas considered election hotspots

By Mayen Jaymalin | 19 hours ago
Over a hundred more areas nationwide were declared as “hotspots” a week away from the Oct. 30 barangay and Sangguniang...
Headlines
fbtw
LIVE updates: Mayon Volcano restiveness

LIVE updates: Mayon Volcano restiveness

By PhilstarLIVE | 10 hours ago
The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology raised on June 8 the status of Mayon Volcano in Albay to Alert...
Headlines
fbtw
Boost cybersecurity measures, Supreme Court orders judiciary personnel

Boost cybersecurity measures, Supreme Court orders judiciary personnel

By Daphne Galvez | 19 hours ago
The Supreme Court has ordered officials and personnel of the judiciary to strengthen cybersecurity measures to “minimize...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Remains of OFW killed in Israel arrive home

Remains of OFW killed in Israel arrive home

By Gilbert Bayoran | 19 hours ago
Loreta Villaren Alacre, a 49-year-old Negrense caregiver killed in Israel, is finally home in Cadiz City, Negros Occiden...
Headlines
fbtw
Koko: Return P75 billion Maharlika funding to DBP, Landbank

Koko: Return P75 billion Maharlika funding to DBP, Landbank

By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 19 hours ago
While the executive department is still “perfecting” the Maharlika Investment Fund, Senate Minority Leader Aquilino...
Headlines
fbtw

‘Political noise over CIF won’t deter House’

By Delon Porcalla | 19 hours ago
Legislative work will continue at the House of Representatives despite accusations  hurled by former president Rodrigo Duterte, who was apparently offended by the chamber’s realignment of his daughter’s...
Headlines
fbtw
&lsquo;No Filipino should be left behind in Israel-Hamas conflict&rsquo;

‘No Filipino should be left behind in Israel-Hamas conflict’

By Delon Porcalla | 19 hours ago
A senior administration legislator is calling on the Marcos administration to do all it can in ensuring that no Filipino is...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with