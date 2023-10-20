^

Hong Kong to give away free dining vouchers to tourists

Rosette Adel - Philstar.com
October 20, 2023 | 6:35pm
Hong Kong to give away free dining vouchers to tourists
File photo shows bus tour in Hong Kong.
Hong Kong Tourism Board / Released

MANILA, Philippines — Visitors of Hong Kong have the chance to score free dining vouchers starting next month.

In a move to boost Hong Kong’s vibrant nightlife, the Hong Kong Tourism Board launched “Hong Kong Night Treats”, where it offers dining vouchers each valued at HK$100 or P726.29 (HK$ 1= P7.26).

HKTB said that one million vouchers are up for grabs. These can be redeemed for HK$100 discount on food and drinks at participating bars and restaurants after 6 p.m.

Through this freebie, HKTB invites visitors to explore the following array of exclusive offers and experiences in the city until December:

November

Taste Around Town campaign: This takes participants on a culinary journey through Hong Kong’s world-renowned bar and dining culture. Locals and tourists can enjoy bar-hopping and try dishes with a twist featuring “Chinese Master Chefs’ curation.”

Hong Kong WinterFest: One month ahead of Christmas, this event brings holiday vibes to Victoria Harbour. It is celebrated with giant Christmas tree adorning Victoria Harbour that usually becomes the Christmas photo spot in Hong Kong.

Open-Top Bus Night Tour: From November 2023 until January 2024, visitors can enjoy a special offer for an open-top bus night tour that allows tourists to get a glimpse of the city’s night scenery. There are three designated tours after 6 p.m. that will take passengers to famous landmarks and attractions on Hong Kong Island and Kowloon.

December 2023

Clockenflap: This is touted as Hong Kong's biggest international outdoor music and arts festival that is set to take place at Central Harbourfront from December 1 to 3, 2023.

This year, the music event’s line-up includes international acts and local artists such as PULP, Joji, Yoasobi, Caroline Polachek and IDLES.

Hong Kong New Year Countdown Celebrations: To welcome 2024, Hong Kong is expected to hold countdown celebrations that include fireworks display across Victoria Harbour.

HKTB also said that malls are also extending hours to cater to night owls.

In February this year, Hong Kong welcomed tourists back with a rebranded campaign “Hello, Hong Kong,” years after COVID-19 travel restrictions.

It then offered 500,000 free air tickets for visitors. Of which, 135,000 of the economy-class tickets were distributed to Southeast Asian markets with Philippines given the biggest share of 30,000 free round-trip tickets to Hong Kong.

To entice more tourists, HKTB also offered goodies or cash vouchers worth HK$100 that can be exchange at over 140 restaurants, shops and attractions. The Hong Kong Goodies visitor voucher is available until October 31 this year but the coupon can be redeemed on or before Dec. 31, 2023.

