CHED to extend educational assistance to children of slain Filipinos in Israel

Philstar.com
October 20, 2023 | 2:46pm
CHED to extend educational assistance to children of slain Filipinos in Israel
A woman looks at posters showing the pictures of Israeli hostages held by Palestinian militants since the October 7 attack, near Azrieli Mall in Tel Aviv on Oct. 18, 2023.
AFP / Ahmad Gharabli

MANILA, Philippines — The Commission on Higher Education has vowed to provide scholarships for college-age dependents of overseas Filipino workers who were killed amid the fighting between Israel and Hamas militants.

In a statement on Thursday, CHED Chairperson Prospero De Vera said that they are now coordinating with the Department of Migrant Workers to extend financial help to the families left behind by the four OFWs.

Three of the four Filipinos who died in the Israel-Hamas conflict worked as caregivers in Israel, while one was a nurse, according to the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA). The DFA confirmed the fourth Filipino fatality on Thursday, with two other Filipinos still missing.

CHED is eyeing to provide either tuition-free or subsidized schooling through the Universal Access to Quality Tertiary Education law to the slain OFWs’ dependents.

“As to the dependents of repatriated Filipino nationals, the Commission is determining the actual number of dependents enrolled in college and their location across the different regions so the appropriate assistance can be provided through the CHED Regional Offices,” De Vera said in a statement.

De Vera also vowed to provide higher education assistance to overseas Filipinos affected by the conflict.

 An estimated 30,000 Filipinos reside in Israel, with most living outside the conflict area in the southern region near the Gaza Strip. Meanwhile, about 150 Filipinos are in Gaza.

At least 16 OFWs from Israel were repatriated to the Philippines on Wednesday.

The Philippine government has ordered the mandatory evacuation of all Filipinos in the Gaza Strip — where at least 92 out of the 131 Filipinos in Gaza have requested repatriation — but officials are struggling to find a viable exit point as Gaza is under blockade.  

— Cristina Chi with reports by Gaea Katreena Cabico

