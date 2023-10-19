^

Headlines

Police file charges vs Tau Gamma members over hazing death of criminology student

Cristina Chi - Philstar.com
October 19, 2023 | 5:52pm
Police file charges vs Tau Gamma members over hazing death of criminology student
Four suspects tagged in the hazing and the death of criminology student Ahldryn Bravante before the Criminal Investigation and Detection Unit (CIDU) in Camp Karingal on Oct. 17, 2023.
The STAR / Michael Varcas

MANILA, Philippines — The Quezon City Police District on Thursday filed charges against members of the Tau Gamma Phi fraternity suspected to have participated in the fatal hazing rites of a graduating criminology student.

In a statement issued Thursday, the QCPD said that five suspects currently detained have been charged with violating the Anti-Hazing Act of 2018 and have been brought before the Quezon City Prosecutor's Office.

Two of the suspects, Justin Artates and Kyle Michael De Castro, have issued an extrajudicial confession disclosing the names and addresses of other Tau Gamma Phi members related to the death of criminology student Ahldryn Lery Chua Bravante. Three others surrendered to authorities.

Based on the police’s investigation, the 25-year-old student suffered at least 60 blows to his body during the fraternity’s initiation rites on Monday, after which he experienced difficulty breathing and was taken to a hospital. He was reportedly pronounced dead on arrival. 

BGen. Redrico Maranan, QCPD director, has issued a warning against the 11 individuals they have named to surrender before authorities or face arrest.

"Surrender now to help the family of the victim achieve justice for their son,” Maranan said in the statement. 

Sen. Sherwin Gatchalian, co-author and co-sponsor of the Anti-Hazing Law, has called on school officials to act more decisively to prevent hazing deaths. 

Gatchalian pointed out that the Anti-Hazing Law of 2018, which was enacted after the death of University of Santo Tomas law freshman Horacio Castillo III from the hazing rites of fraternity Aegis Juris, requires schools to raise awareness among parents about the consequences of joining fraternities.

Similarly, Senate President Juan Miguel Zubiri has lamented the occurrence of another hazing death months after Adamson University student John Matthew Salilig was similarly killed during the Tau Gamma Phi fraternity's initiation rite.

"This senseless death of another young student due to barbaric fraternity tradition is not only enraging but frustrating as well as it happened despite our efforts to put more teeth to the law against fraternity hazing," Zubiri said.

vuukle comment

TAU GAMMA PHI FRATERNITY
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Is the senior citizen discount applicable to golf club memberships? Supreme Court says no

Is the senior citizen discount applicable to golf club memberships? Supreme Court says no

By Ian Laqui | 1 day ago
According to a decision penned by Associate Justice Jose Midas Marquez, the discount is not applicable to golf club memberships...
Headlines
fbtw
BSKE campaign starts; warning out vs vote buying

BSKE campaign starts; warning out vs vote buying

By Mayen Jaymalin | 18 hours ago
As the campaign period begins today, the Commission on Elections warned candidates in the barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan...
Headlines
fbtw
Another Filipino fatality confirmed in Israel-Hamas war

Another Filipino fatality confirmed in Israel-Hamas war

By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 9 hours ago
Manalo did not provide details on the deceased individual's identity, but he assured that the government will provide the...
Headlines
fbtw
OFWs from war-torn Israel return home

OFWs from war-torn Israel return home

By Rudy Santos | 18 hours ago
Sixteen overseas Filipino workers, mostly caregivers, and an infant arrived in the country from war-torn Israel yesterday...
Headlines
fbtw
Campaign for Barangay, SK polls starts today

Campaign for Barangay, SK polls starts today

By Ian Laqui | 8 hours ago
The campaign period for the Barangay and Sangguiniang Kabataan elections (BSKE) officially begins today, October 19.
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Musk&rsquo;s X begins charging new users in Philippines, New Zealand

Musk’s X begins charging new users in Philippines, New Zealand

By Janvic Mateo | 18 hours ago
The social media site X, formerly known as Twitter, announced on Oct. 17 that it has begun charging new users in the Philippines...
Headlines
fbtw
Quezon City passes COA development fund review; Davao City flagged

Quezon City passes COA development fund review; Davao City flagged

By Elizabeth Marcelo | 18 hours ago
The Quezon City government, under Mayor Joy Belmonte, has passed the Commission on Audit review of the utilization of its...
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos Jr. suspends Maharlika Fund implementation

Marcos Jr. suspends Maharlika Fund implementation

By Alexis Romero | 18 hours ago
President Marcos yesterday suspended the implementation of the sovereign wealth fund or Maharlika Investment Fund to further...
Headlines
fbtw
Teodoro: China a squatter in WPS &nbsp;

Teodoro: China a squatter in WPS  

By Neil Jayson Servallos | 18 hours ago
Defense Secretary Gilbert Teodoro yesterday accused China of being a “squatter” in the West Philippine Sea, citing...
Headlines
fbtw
PhilHealth: 13 million members affected by data breach

PhilHealth: 13 million members affected by data breach

By Mayen Jaymalin | 18 hours ago
At least 13 million Philippine Health Insurance Corp. members have been affected by the Medusa ransomware cyberattack.
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with