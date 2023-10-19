Another Filipino fatality confirmed in Israel-Hamas war

Charred debris and objects are scattered inside a building in kibbutz Alumim, following the October 7 attack by Hamas fighters, in southern Israel near the Gaza Strip on October 18, 2023

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Foreign Affairs said Thursday that a fourth Filipino had been killed following the attack of Palestinian militant group Hamas on Israel.

“I regret to inform the nation that we have received confirmation from the Israeli government of another Filipino casualty in Israel,” Foreign Affairs Secretary Enrique Manalo said on X.

Manalo did not provide details on the deceased individual's identity, but he assured that the government will provide the victim’s family with support and assistance.

The government earlier announced the deaths of three Filipinos in Israel, including a Filipina nurse and two caregivers.

Around 30,000 Filipinos reside in Israel, with most living outside the conflict area in the southern region near the Gaza Strip. Meanwhile, about 150 Filipinos are in Gaza.

The October 7 attack by Hamas was the deadliest in Israel's 75-year history, claiming over 1,400 lives, mostly civilians inside the country.

Israel has responded with air strikes that have killed around 3,000 people in the Gaza Strip, mostly civilians. A blast at a Gaza hospital late Tuesday killed at least 471 and wounded 300 others.

Israel and Palestinian militants have blamed each other for the strike that hit the facility.

The Philippines ordered last Sunday the mandatory repatriation and evacuation of Filipinos in Gaza after the Israel military announced that it is planning a coordinated offensive into the Palestinian territory by land, air and sea.