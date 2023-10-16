^

Headlines

PCG recovers rammed fishing boat  

Philstar.com
October 16, 2023 | 5:15pm
PCG recovers rammed fishing boatÂ Â 
The PCG recovers the capsized fishing vessel, FB Dearyn, which was involved in a collision with the foreign vessel identified as MV Pacific Anna based on its Automatic Identification System (AIS) track, on October 2, 2023 at 180 nautical mile West of Agno, Pangasinan, October 15, 2023.
Jay Tarriela

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine Coast Guard has recovered the fishing boat that was rammed by a foreign vessel off Bajo de Masinloc in early October, an incident that left three Filipino fishermen dead.

With the retrieval of the fishing vessel, the PCG’s fact-finding committee will preserve it as a piece of evidence as part of its ongoing investigation on the allision incident, said Coast Guard Vice Admiral Joseph Coyme.

 “The fact-finding committee will now finalize its investigation in the soonest possible time, because this will help a lot in pursuing a solid case against the ship owner and the master of the vessel responsible for that allission incident,” said the head of the PCG’s fact finding committee.

 FB Dearyn was successfully refloated on Saturday and sent to Zambales on Sunday.

“With the vessel now recovered, the Philippine National Police (PNP) forensics will be able to conduct a thorough investigation, further strengthening the case against the Marshall Flag vessel,” PCG Spokesperson Jay Tarriela said in a statement.

 

A foreign crude oil tanker collided with the moored fishing boat on October 2, resulting in the deaths of three Filipino fishermen and injuries to 11 others. 

The fatalities were identified as Captain Dexter Laudencia, aged 47, and his crew members Romeo Mejeco, aged 38, and Benedicto Olandria, aged 62, all from Barangay Calapandayan in Subic, Zambales. 

The incident occurred approximately 85 nautical miles off Panatag Shoal.

The PCG told a Senate hearing last week that it has sent communications to the flag state of the vessel about the incident and could forward the findings of its investigation to the Department of Foreign Affairs once completed for diplomatic action. — Cristina Chi

vuukle comment

PCG
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Walang Pasok: Class suspensions for October 16, 17 due to transport strike

Walang Pasok: Class suspensions for October 16, 17 due to transport strike

By PhilstarLIVE | 10 hours ago
Some local government units and educational institutions have suspended face-to-face classes due to a transport strike scheduled...
Headlines
fbtw
Navy warns off Chinese ship in West Philippine Sea

Navy warns off Chinese ship in West Philippine Sea

By Rainier Allan Ronda | 18 hours ago
The Philippine Navy BRP Benguet warned off and issued consecutive radio challenges to a Chinese People’s Liberation...
Headlines
fbtw
Israel readies troops for invasion as civilians flee

Israel readies troops for invasion as civilians flee

18 hours ago
Israel pressed on Sunday with preparations for a ground offensive in Gaza, after giving Palestinians a little more time to...
Headlines
fbtw
Government allows partial OFW deployment to Pakistan

Government allows partial OFW deployment to Pakistan

By Mayen Jaymalin | 18 hours ago
The Department of Migrant Workers is now allowing partial deployment of Filipino household service workers (HSWs) to Pak...
Headlines
fbtw
Groups push through with transport strike today

Groups push through with transport strike today

By Bella Cariaso | 18 hours ago
Transport groups are pushing through with the scheduled strike today, protesting the public utility vehicle modernization...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
LIST: 'Libreng Sakay' options on October 16 amid ongoing transport strike

LIST: 'Libreng Sakay' options on October 16 amid ongoing transport strike

By Ian Laqui | 8 hours ago
Some local government units are offering free rides amid the Manibela-led transport strike on October 16 to 17.
Headlines
fbtw
LIVE updates: Mayon Volcano restiveness

LIVE updates: Mayon Volcano restiveness

By PhilstarLIVE | 10 hours ago
Here are the latest updates on the volcano's activity and related events.
Headlines
fbtw
Philippines orders mandatory evacuation from Gaza

Philippines orders mandatory evacuation from Gaza

By Pia Lee-Brago | 18 hours ago
The evacuation of Filipinos in Gaza is now mandatory, after the Department of Foreign Affairs raised yesterday Alert Level...
Headlines
fbtw
&lsquo;Food stamp a flagship program&rsquo;

‘Food stamp a flagship program’

By Alexis Romero | 18 hours ago
The Marcos administration has declared the food stamp initiative of the Department of Social Welfare and Development as a...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with