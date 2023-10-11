AFP ready to evacuate Filipinos from Israel-Hamas war

Israeli troops inspect the ravaged site of the weekend attack on the Supernova desert music Festival by Palestinian militants near Kibbutz Reim in the Negev desert in southern Israel on October 10, 2023.

MANILA, Philippines — The Armed Forces of the Philippines said Wednesday that it is prepared to evacuate Filipinos in the event that the conflict escalates further between Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas.

In a briefing, Col. Medel Aguilar, spokesperson of the AFP, said the government plans to deploy C130 and C295 planes for the evacuation of Filipinos.

According to Aguilar, Adana Airport in Turkey has been designated as the “temporary safe haven where we can bring our countrymen should there be an escalation of hostility.” The government also identified airports where the authorities will consolidate those who will be evacuated.

“What’s important for us is the safety of our countrymen in conflict areas,” Aguilar said.

There are around 30,000 Filipinos in Israel, with the majority living or working in areas located outside the southern region near the Gaza Strip. Meanwhile, some 150 Filipinos, mostly women married to Palestinians, are residing in Gaza.

Foreign Affairs Undersecretary Eduardo de Vega said that 70 Filipinos in Gaza have expressed their intent to return to the Philippines. So far, there are no Filipinos in Israel requesting repatriation.

The government confirmed Wednesday that two Filipinos were killed Saturday, when Hamas launched an attack by land, sea and air.

Currently, three Filipinos remain missing, while 26 have been rescued by Israeli security forces.

‘Repatriation not recommended’

Philippine authorities are not yet recommending mandatory repatriation amid the ongoing conflict.

De Vega explained that the government will only order mandatory repatriation once it raises Alert Level 4, which indicates that a country experiences a breakdown of the rule of law and descends into a full-scale war.

“That’s not the case in the state of Israel,” the DFA official said.

When asked about the possibility of Palestinians joining their Filipino spouses during repatriation, De Vega said they are considered “restricted nationals.”

But he clarified that the government “[has] not indicated that we will not allow them to enter the Philippines.” The challenge lies in whether Palestinians will be permitted to leave Gaza.

Filipino workers in Israel and their families can reach the hotline of the Department of Migrant Workers at +63 2 1348, or use the following WhatsApp and Viber numbers in case of emergencies: +63 9083268344, +63 9271478186, or +63 9205171059.

For additional assistance, the Philippine Embassy in Tel Aviv can be contacted at +972-54-4661188 or +972-50-911-4017.