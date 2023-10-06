Teachers press for health benefits beyond DepEd's 'gift' of accident insurance

Teachers' group Action and Solidarity for the Empowerment of Teachers holds a press conference, April 3, 2023, to call attention to the government's uneven compliance with the Magna Carta for Public Teachers, which mandates overtime pay and other medical benefits for public school teachers.

MANILA, Philippines — Following the Department of Education's provision of an accident insurance for all teachers, two teachers' groups have also called on the department to deliver the promised health benefits under the Magna Carta for public school teachers.

Public school teachers' group ASSERT said that while they welcome DepEd's procurement of a personal accident insurance policy for teachers through the Government Insurance Social System (GSIS), this should "not be an additional payable" for the educators on top of their other monthly benefits.

During the department's celebration of World Teacher's Day in Butuan City, Agusan Del Norte on Thursday, Vice President and DepEd Secretary Sara Duterte announced the immediate implementation of an accident insurance coverage of up to P100,000 for all teaching and non-teaching personnel.

"It helps for us to have (this kind) of insurance, but the question is: Who will be the one to shoulder this?" ASSERT said in Filipino in a message to Philstar.com.

Signed into law in 1966, Republic Act 4670 or the Magna Carta for Public School Teachers entitles all teachers to a free annual medical check-up.

The law also requires the government to shoulder all expenses for teachers' medical treatment and/or hospitalization and cover expenses related to work-related injuries.

DepEd has not been compliant with the health-related provisions of the magna carta nearly six decades since the law was passed as teachers are currently required to pay for their own annual medical check-ups.

The government also currently has no program to provide the free annual check-ups for the educators, Sen. Sherwin Gatchalian pointed out in a 2022 hearing on the implementation of the decades-old magna carta.

"Under the Magna Carta, teachers should have free check-up's and hospitalization. This should be free because it's part of their benefits. If it will be deducted from their already small salaries, then it's like it didn't help at all," ASSERT said in Filipino.

"Every month, P800 is already deducted from the teachers' salaries for PhilHealth, but to be honest, we do not benefit from this," the teachers' group added.

Similarly, Alliance of Concerned Teachers Secretary General Raymond Basilio said that the government needs to fund an annual check-up for educators to ensure it is finally implemented.

"To better address their needs, increase the teachers' salaries immediately, reduce their workload, and eliminate non-teaching duties, including handling numerous school forms," Basilio added.

The accident insurance policy, which also took effect yesterday, covers up to P100,000 for accidental death or dismemberment and up to P30,000 per year for medical reimbursement due to injuries sustained in accidents.

"It is important to note that this policy covers accidents both here and abroad, whether they are work-related or not," Duterte said.

Duterte added that DepEd is also currently working with the GSIS to develop a supplemental health insurance package.

DepEd last month signed a memorandum of agreement with the GSIS to create an exclusive lane for teachers in all its branches.

In 2022, one public school teacher died and 46 others were injured due to a bus accident while they were on their way to a gender and development seminar.