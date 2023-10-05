^

Parts of Northern Luzon still under wind signals as 'Jenny' leaves PAR

October 5, 2023 | 7:23pm
Parts of Northern Luzon still under wind signals as 'Jenny' leaves PAR
Satellite image shows Typhoon Jenny (Koinu) on October 5, 2023.
MANILA, Philippines — Several areas in Northern Luzon remain under wind signals even after Typhoon Jenny (international name: Koinu) left the Philippine Area of Responsibility, PAGASA said Thursday afternoon. 

The typhoon was last spotted 275 kilometers west northwest of Itbayat in Batanes, with peak winds of 140 km per hour near the center and gusts of up to 170 kph. 

Wind Signal No. 2 remains hoisted over Itbayat town. Residents of Itbayat may experience minor to moderate impacts from gale-force winds.

Meanwhile, the following areas are under Signal No. 1:

  • Rest of Batanes
  • Babuyan Islands
  • Northern portion of Apayao (Calanasan, Luna)
  • Northwestern portion of Cagayan (Pamplona, Sanchez-Mira, Claveria, Santa Praxedes, Abulug)
  • Northern portion of Ilocos Norte (Pagudpud, Adams, Dumalneg, Bangui, Burgos, Pasuquin, Vintar)

Minimal to minor impacts from strong winds may occur in these areas.

Jenny will continue to bring heavy rains of up to 200 millimeters to Batanes until Friday afternoon and enhance the southwest monsoon or habagat.

The enhanced southwest monsoon will bring light to moderate rains to the western portions of Luzon, and gusty conditions to the southern portion of Aurora, Romblon and portions of Calabarzon, Metro Manila, Bataan and Bicol region. 

The typhoon is expected to move slowly over the Taiwan Strait and the coastal waters of southeastern China. It may become a tropical depression by late Sunday. — Gaea Katreena Cabico

 

