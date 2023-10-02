^

Headlines

More Northern Luzon areas under Signal No. 1 as 'Jenny' intensifies

Philstar.com
October 2, 2023 | 12:06pm
More Northern Luzon areas under Signal No. 1 as 'Jenny' intensifies
Satellite image shows Typhoon Jenny (Koinu) on October 2, 2023.
RAMBB

MANILA, Philippines — PAGASA said Monday morning that more areas in Northern Luzon were placed under Signal No. 1 as Typhoon Jenny (international name: Koinu) further intensified. 

Jenny was last located 600 kilometers east of Calayan in Cagayan, with peak winds of 140 km per hour near the center and gusts of up to 170 kph. It is moving northwest at a speed to 15 kph.

PAGASA raised Wind Signal No. 1 over the following areas: 

  • Batanes
  • Cagayan including Babuyan Islands
  • Northern and eastern portion of Isabela (Maconacon, Divilacan, Palanan, Santa Maria, San Pablo, Tumauini, Cabagan, Ilagan City, San Mariano, Santo Tomas)
  • Apayao
  • Northern portion of Ilocos Norte (Carasi, Vintar, Burgos, Dumalneg, Bangui, Pagudpud, Adams)

Residents of these areas may experience minimal to minor impacts from strong winds.

What to expect

Signal No. 2 is the expected highest signal, but the possibility of Signal No. 3 cannot be ruled out at the moment, according to the state weather agency. 

Jenny will bring heavy rainfall of up to 100 millimeters to Batanes, Babuyan Islands, Ilocos Norte, Ilocos Sur, and the northern portion of mainland Cagayan until Tuesday noon. 

The typhoon will continue to enhance the southwest monsoon and stir occasional to monsoon rains over the western portions of Central Luzon, Southern Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao in the next three days.

PAGASA warned of possible flooding and rain-induced landslides, especially in areas identified as susceptible to these hazards, and in places that have received substantial rainfall over the past few days.

Most of MIMAROPA, Western Visayas and Bicol region will experience gusty conditions due to the enhanced southwest monsoon.

Coastal waters of mainland Cagayan will have moderate to rough seas (2 to 4 meters) due to Jenny. PAGASA urged those with small boats to be cautious and, if they can, avoid going to sea.

The typhoon is expected to make landfall over the southern portion of Taiwan Thursday, then exit the Philippine Area of Responsibility between Thursday evening and Friday morning.

PAGASA said that it is still possible that Jenny could make landfall or pass close to Batanes, but the “likelihood is decreasing.” 

Forecast position

  • Oct. 2, 2023 8:00 PM - 455 km east of Basco, Batanes
  • Oct. 3, 2023 8:00 AM - 360 km east of Itbayat, Batanes
  • Oct. 3, 2023 8:00 PM - 270 km east northeast of Itbayat, Batanes
  • Oct. 4, 2023 8:00 AM - 220 km northeast of Itbayat, Batanes
  • Oct. 4, 2023 8:00 PM - 205 km north of Itbayat, Batanes
  • Oct. 5, 2023 8:00 AM - 245 km north northwest of Itbayat, Batanes
  • Oct. 6, 2023 8:00 AM - 370 km northwest of Itbayat, Batanes (outside PAR)
  • Oct. 7, 2023 8:00 AM - 470 km west northwest of Itbayat, Batanes (outside PAR)

vuukle comment

JENNYPH
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
'Jenny' becomes severe tropical storm, brings heavy rains

'Jenny' becomes severe tropical storm, brings heavy rains

1 day ago
Jenny was last located 790 kilometers east of Tuguegarao City in Cagayan, with maximum sustained winds reaching 95 km per...
Headlines
fbtw
Jenny to intensify into typhoon

Jenny to intensify into typhoon

By Bella Cariaso | 13 hours ago
At least two to three typhoons are expected to enter the Philippine area of responsibility this month as Tropical Storm Jenny...
Headlines
fbtw
Azurin seeks apology from Canadian embassy

Azurin seeks apology from Canadian embassy

By Mark Ernest Villeza | 13 hours ago
Retired Philippine National Police chief Rodolfo Azurin Jr. is asking the Canadian embassy for a formal letter of apology...
Headlines
fbtw
Batanes under Signal No. 1 as 'Jenny' strengthens

Batanes under Signal No. 1 as 'Jenny' strengthens

By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 20 hours ago
Jenny was last located 760 kilometers east of Aparri in Cagayan, with maximum sustained winds reaching 100 km per hour near...
Headlines
fbtw
Tropical storm Jenny heads northwest

Tropical storm Jenny heads northwest

By Romina Cabrera | 1 day ago
Tropical storm Jenny may intensify into a severe tropical storm today and reach typhoon category by tomorrow, as it makes...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Comelec issues show cause orders vs 3,784 BSKE bets

Comelec issues show cause orders vs 3,784 BSKE bets

By Mayen Jaymalin | 13 hours ago
The number of barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan election candidates who are facing allegations of premature campaigning is...
Headlines
fbtw
9 ex-Socorro members in IACAT custody

9 ex-Socorro members in IACAT custody

By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 13 hours ago
Nine former members, all minors, of the Socorro Bayanihan Services Inc. which senators described as a “cult,”...
Headlines
fbtw
President Marcos fetes teachers with Palace concert

President Marcos fetes teachers with Palace concert

By Helen Flores | 13 hours ago
Filipino educators were treated by President Marcos to a free concert at Malacañang on Sunday night in line with the...
Headlines
fbtw
Panel created for Philippines hosting of disaster reduction meeting

Panel created for Philippines hosting of disaster reduction meeting

By Helen Flores | 13 hours ago
President Marcos has created an inter-agency committee to ensure the country will successfully host the Asia-Pacific Ministerial...
Headlines
fbtw
House vows support for Magna Carta for Seafarers

House vows support for Magna Carta for Seafarers

By Delon Porcalla | 13 hours ago
The House of Representatives has assured Filipino seafarers that the chamber is in “full support” of their rights...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with