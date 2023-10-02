More Northern Luzon areas under Signal No. 1 as 'Jenny' intensifies

MANILA, Philippines — PAGASA said Monday morning that more areas in Northern Luzon were placed under Signal No. 1 as Typhoon Jenny (international name: Koinu) further intensified.

Jenny was last located 600 kilometers east of Calayan in Cagayan, with peak winds of 140 km per hour near the center and gusts of up to 170 kph. It is moving northwest at a speed to 15 kph.

PAGASA raised Wind Signal No. 1 over the following areas:

Batanes

Cagayan including Babuyan Islands

Northern and eastern portion of Isabela (Maconacon, Divilacan, Palanan, Santa Maria, San Pablo, Tumauini, Cabagan, Ilagan City, San Mariano, Santo Tomas)

Apayao

Northern portion of Ilocos Norte (Carasi, Vintar, Burgos, Dumalneg, Bangui, Pagudpud, Adams)

Residents of these areas may experience minimal to minor impacts from strong winds.

What to expect

Signal No. 2 is the expected highest signal, but the possibility of Signal No. 3 cannot be ruled out at the moment, according to the state weather agency.

Jenny will bring heavy rainfall of up to 100 millimeters to Batanes, Babuyan Islands, Ilocos Norte, Ilocos Sur, and the northern portion of mainland Cagayan until Tuesday noon.

The typhoon will continue to enhance the southwest monsoon and stir occasional to monsoon rains over the western portions of Central Luzon, Southern Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao in the next three days.

PAGASA warned of possible flooding and rain-induced landslides, especially in areas identified as susceptible to these hazards, and in places that have received substantial rainfall over the past few days.

Most of MIMAROPA, Western Visayas and Bicol region will experience gusty conditions due to the enhanced southwest monsoon.

Coastal waters of mainland Cagayan will have moderate to rough seas (2 to 4 meters) due to Jenny. PAGASA urged those with small boats to be cautious and, if they can, avoid going to sea.

The typhoon is expected to make landfall over the southern portion of Taiwan Thursday, then exit the Philippine Area of Responsibility between Thursday evening and Friday morning.

PAGASA said that it is still possible that Jenny could make landfall or pass close to Batanes, but the “likelihood is decreasing.”

Forecast position