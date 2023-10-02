^

Headlines

Signal No. 1 up in parts of Northern Luzon as 'Jenny' becomes typhoon

Gaea Katreena Cabico - Philstar.com
October 2, 2023 | 8:43am
Signal No. 1 up in parts of Northern Luzon as 'Jenny' becomes typhoon
Satellite image shows Typhoon Jenny (Koinu) on October 2, 2023.
RAMBB

MANILA, Philippines — Several areas in Northern Luzon were placed under Signal No. 1 as cyclone Jenny (international name: Koinu) intensified into a typhoon, weather bureau PAGASA said Monday morning. 

Jenny was last located 655 kilometers east of Aparri in Cagayan or 665 km east of Calayan town. Its peak winds increased to 120 km per hour near the center, with gusts reaching 150 kph. 

The typhoon is moving northwest at a speed of 15 kph. 

PAGASA placed the following areas under Wind Signal No. 1:

  • Batanes
  • Babuyan Islands
  • Eastern portion of mainland Cagayan (Santa Ana, Gonzaga, Buguey, Santa Teresita, Lal-Lo, Baggao, Gattaran, Peñablanca)
  • Eastern portion of Isabela (Maconacon, Divilacan, Palanan)

Residents of these areas may experience minimal to minor impacts from strong winds. 

What to expect

According to the state weather bureau, Signal No. 2 is the expected highest signal, but the possibility of Signal No. 3 cannot be ruled out at the moment. 

Jenny is expected to bring heavy rainfall of up to 100 millimeters to Batanes, Babuyan Islands, and the northern portion of mainland Cagayan. 

The typhoon will continue to enhance the southwest monsoon and stir occasional to monsoon rains over the western portions of Central Luzon, Southern Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao in the next three days. 

PAGASA warned of possible flooding and rain-induced landslides, especially in areas identified as susceptible to these hazards and in places that have received substantial rainfall over the past few days. 

Most of MIMAROPA, Western Visayas and Bicol region will experience gusty conditions due to the enhanced southwest monsoon. 

Coastal waters of mainland Cagayan will have moderate to rough seas (2 to 4 meters) due to Jenny. PAGASA urged those with small boats to be cautious and, if possible, avoid going to sea. 

The cyclone is expected to make landfall over the southern portion of Taiwan Thursday, then exit the Philippine Area of Responsibility between Thursday evening and Friday morning. 

“A landfall or close approach scenario over the Batanes area is still not ruled out, although the likelihood is decreasing,” PAGASA said. 

Forecast position

  • Oct. 2, 2023 2:00 PM - 580 km east of Calayan, Cagayan
  • Oct. 3, 2023 2:00 AM - 420 km east of Basco, Batanes
  • Oct. 3, 2023 2:00 PM - 330 km east of Itbayat, Batanes
  • Oct. 4, 2023 2:00 AM - 240 km east northeast of Itbayat, Batanes
  • Oct. 4, 2023 2:00 PM - 185 km north northeast of Itbayat, Batanes
  • Oct. 5, 2023 2:00 AM - 180 km north of Itbayat, Batanes
  • Oct. 6, 2023 2:00 AM - 290 km northwest of Itbayat, Batanes (outside PAR)
  • Oct. 7, 2023 2:00 AM - 390 km 2est northwest of Itbayat, Batanes (outside PAR)

vuukle comment

JENNYPH

WEATHER
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
'Jenny' becomes severe tropical storm, brings heavy rains

'Jenny' becomes severe tropical storm, brings heavy rains

23 hours ago
Jenny was last located 790 kilometers east of Tuguegarao City in Cagayan, with maximum sustained winds reaching 95 km per...
Headlines
fbtw
Batanes under Signal No. 1 as 'Jenny' strengthens

Batanes under Signal No. 1 as 'Jenny' strengthens

By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 17 hours ago
Jenny was last located 760 kilometers east of Aparri in Cagayan, with maximum sustained winds reaching 100 km per hour near...
Headlines
fbtw
Jenny to intensify into typhoon

Jenny to intensify into typhoon

By Bella Cariaso | 10 hours ago
At least two to three typhoons are expected to enter the Philippine area of responsibility this month as Tropical Storm Jenny...
Headlines
fbtw
Azurin seeks apology from Canadian embassy

Azurin seeks apology from Canadian embassy

By Mark Ernest Villeza | 10 hours ago
Retired Philippine National Police chief Rodolfo Azurin Jr. is asking the Canadian embassy for a formal letter of apology...
Headlines
fbtw
Tropical storm Jenny heads northwest

Tropical storm Jenny heads northwest

By Romina Cabrera | 1 day ago
Tropical storm Jenny may intensify into a severe tropical storm today and reach typhoon category by tomorrow, as it makes...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Comelec issues show cause orders vs 3,784 BSKE bets

Comelec issues show cause orders vs 3,784 BSKE bets

By Mayen Jaymalin | 10 hours ago
The number of barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan election candidates who are facing allegations of premature campaigning is...
Headlines
fbtw
9 ex-Socorro members in IACAT custody

9 ex-Socorro members in IACAT custody

By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 10 hours ago
Nine former members, all minors, of the Socorro Bayanihan Services Inc. which senators described as a “cult,”...
Headlines
fbtw
President Marcos fetes teachers with Palace concert

President Marcos fetes teachers with Palace concert

By Helen Flores | 10 hours ago
Filipino educators were treated by President Marcos to a free concert at Malacañang on Sunday night in line with the...
Headlines
fbtw
Panel created for Philippines hosting of disaster reduction meeting

Panel created for Philippines hosting of disaster reduction meeting

By Helen Flores | 10 hours ago
President Marcos has created an inter-agency committee to ensure the country will successfully host the Asia-Pacific Ministerial...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with