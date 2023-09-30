^

DSWD's food stamp program set for expansion

September 30, 2023 | 2:13pm

File photo of people lining up for food.
The STAR / KJ Rosales, File photo

MANILA, Philippines — President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. expressed his support for expanding the Food Stamp Program (FSP) initiated by the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) following a successful launch on Siargao Island, Surigao del Norte.

Speaking at a rice distribution event in Surigao del Norte, Marcos said that the government is planning to extend the program next month.

The FSP, a DSWD flagship program, aims to reduce hunger by improving access to nutritious food for disadvantaged households. It provides cash-based assistance through Electronic Benefit Transfer (EBT) cards.

Marcos personally led the FSP launch at Teatro Nan Dapa in Dapa, Siargao Island, where he distributed EBT cards, each with P3,000 in food credits, to 50 beneficiaries.

“I have to say that it’s proceeding smoothly and we will be upscaling it within the next month or so. We are aiming at the next face of this rollout, we are already looking to 3,000 families to be beneficiaries,” Marcos said.

Although the FSP is currently in its pilot stage, Marcos said that it is showing promising results and is firmly aligned with its long-term goal, which is to make nutritious food accessible to ordinary citizens, particularly in remote areas.

During the event, the president thanked international sponsors, including the United Nations’ World Food Programme, the Asian Development Bank (ADB), and France's government, for their support. A grant of US$3 million was secured from the French Development Agency, ADB, and Japan International Cooperation Agency, with plans to assist 300,000 households next year.

Initially, the FSP was launched for 3,000 families in five areas: Tondo, Manila; Dapa, Siargao; San Mariano, Isabela; Garchitorena, Camarines Sur; and Parang, Maguindanao. It was first conducted on July 18 in Tondo, Manila.

