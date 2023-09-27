^

House OKs bill imposing stiffer penalties on smuggling

September 27, 2023 | 3:56pm
House OKs bill imposing stiffer penalties on smuggling
Authorities seized more than a thousand sacks of illegally imported white onions during an inter-agency operation by the PNP National Capital Region Police Office-Regional Special Operations Group (NCRPO-RSOG), Bureau of Customs and Bureau of Plant Industry at a stock room in Divisoria, Manila on December 3, 2022.
MANILA, Philippines — The House of Representatives passed on final reading a measure that amends the country’s anti-smuggling laws to impose stiffer penalties against those hoarding or smuggling agricultural goods.

Voting for the bill — which President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. tagged urgent — was done past midnight on Wednesday similar to the final reading approval of two Marcos priority bills on Tuesday. The bill was approved unanimously with 289 "yes" votes. 

In House Bill 9284, smuggling is considered an act of "economic sabotage" punishable by life imprisonment. The bill also amends the current anti-agricultural smuggling law to include fishery and tobacco products in the category of agricultural goods.

The bill considers P2.5 million as the minimum threshold for hoarding, profiteering, cartelizing and other acts of market abuse involving agri-fishery products. During the measure’s second reading, lawmakers raised the amount from P1 million. 

Current laws set the threshold at P10 million for rice and P1 million for other goods, including onion and sugar. 

READ: House passes two Marcos priority bills past midnight; MUP pension bill clears lower chamber    

Rep. Wilfredo Mark Enverga (Quezon, 1st District), chair of the agricultural committee, said that the bill would serve as a stronger deterrent to would-be agricultural smugglers. 

“Through HB 9284, increasing the certainty of being arrested, prosecuted, tried, and convicted would be the best deterrent and adversely impact against the operations of smugglers, hoarders, and profiteers,” Enverga said.

“We have improved the chances of finally convicting smugglers,” the lawmaker added.

An explanatory note of the bill said that large-scale agricultural smuggling continues to be lucrative in the country due to the failure of current policies to deter hoarders and smugglers. — Cristina Chi

AGRICULTURE

HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES
