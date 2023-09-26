^

Magna carta for seafarers certified as urgent

Gaea Katreena Cabico - Philstar.com
September 26, 2023 | 12:19pm
Magna carta for seafarers certified as urgent
This file photo shows a Filipino crew on the bridge of a ship.
Marina FB Page

MANILA, Philippines — President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. has certified a proposed measure crafting a Magna Carta for seafarers as urgent to address shortcomings in the education and certification of Filipino mariners.

In a letter to Senate President Juan Miguel Zubiri Monday, Marcos emphasized the need for the swift passage of Senate Bill 2221 titled “An Act Providing for the Magna Carta of Filipino Seafarers.”

Malacañang said Tuesday that the measure seeks to address “recurring deficiencies in the domestic laws” on the training and accreditation of Filipino seafarers that jeopardize their opportunities for employment in the European market as well as the broader international maritime industry. 

“The president also said that the bill guarantees to the international community that the Philippines will comply with its obligations of ensuring that Filipino seafarers’ training, facilities, and equipment are at par with the international standards and those set by relevant international conventions,” it added. 

Since 2006, the European Union has flagged the Philippines' compliance with international standards for maritime workers, which came to head in 2021 when the European Commission warned that it would withdraw its recognition of Filipino seafarers' certificates unless Philippine authorities took serious measures.

In March, the European Commission decided it will continue recognizing certificates for seafarers issued by the Philippines after the government vowed to improve its maritime programs. 

Filipino mariners comprise more than 25% of 1.5 million sea-based workers worldwide, the most from any country. 

The bill is currently pending on second reading in the Senate. The House of Representatives filed a counterpart measure on final reading in March.

Migrants workers’ coalition Migrante International has expressed its opposition to the “watered-down version” of the seafarers’ Magna Carta in the lower chamber. 

Migrante warned that the proposed legislation would delay the release of monetary awards to seafarers who win a labor case, placing mariners at a disadvantage compared to other workers from other industries.

It also criticized the bill for excluding fisherfolk from the protections that apply to seafarers, arguing that fisherfolk are already entitled to the same rights as seafarers under the guidelines of the Philippine Overseas Employment Administration. The group stressed that fisherfolk have faced significant exploitation and abuse. — with report from Cristina Chi

