^

Headlines

Price freeze OK’d? DTI, canned sardines makers disagree

Catherine Talavera - The Philippine Star
September 23, 2023 | 12:00am
Price freeze OKâ��d? DTI, canned sardines makers disagree
“At the moment, we are at a standstill, we are not making any adjustments. Based on the report I received, the DTI already announced that we agreed (to postpone the price adjustment). Read between the lines. If the government said we agreed…we don’t need to agree as they can impose it if they want,” Canned Sardines Association of the Philippines executive director Francisco Buencamino noted.
Philstar / Irra Lising

MANILA, Philippines — Manufacturers of basic necessities and prime commodities (BNPCs) have agreed to hold off their price increases for now, according to the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI).

However, sardines manufacturers denied that any agreement was reached.

“At the moment, we are at a standstill, we are not making any adjustments. Based on the report I received, the DTI already announced that we agreed (to postpone the price adjustment). Read between the lines. If the government said we agreed…we don’t need to agree as they can impose it if they want,” Canned Sardines Association of the Philippines executive director Francisco Buencamino noted.

On Thursday, Trade Secretary Alfredo Pascual and other DTI officials met with 29 manufacturers and two associations of canned sardines, coffee, processed milk, bread, salt, detergent, candles, condiments, bottled water, canned meat, toilet soap and batteries.

During the dialogue, manufacturers expressed their concerns about various issues, including the imposition of
pass-through fees; lack of local supply of raw materials; the compliance requirements of other government agencies and other regulatory concerns.

“I think for now we can say the manufacturers are willing to hold off any increase, for as long as they can. It is difficult to say when they will adjust prices, because cost of raw materials and ingredients used are also subject to market forces,” Trade Undersecretary Kim Lokin told reporters in a Viber message.

Latest figures from the DTI showed that as of Sept. 19, 14 manufacturers of 46 Stock Keeping Units covering ten categories of BNPCs requested suggested retail price (SRP) adjustments due to the high cost of major raw materials, packaging materials, fuel costs, wages and other costs that affect the production of these essentials goods.

The DTI cited that the Philippine Association of Meat Processors Inc. (PAMPI) said that manufacturers of Noche Buena products decided to absorb the bulk of rising costs.

“We are working diligently to manage rising costs. Production costs have risen by an estimated 10 to 15 percent, most of these products will only see a modest price increase of 0 to four percent,” the group added.

In a radio interview, Buencamino warned that sardines manufacturers will be forced to decrease production if the DTI does not restore the P3 on the retail prices of the canned food.

According to Buencamino, he explained to Pascual that the P3 increase in the retail prices of sardines only aims to return the original price of the canned goods following the previous price rollback implemented by the government.

“The prevailing price at the time there was a price freeze during the calamity was already P21 but when the SRP was issued, it was only P18 (per can). That was not a price freeze but rollback so I told that to Pascual and he said he will look into it,” Buencamino said.

According to Buencamino, the sardines manufacturers are affected by the cost of fish production amid the spike in fuel prices and tin cans.

“We don’t have control on this (prices of tin cans) as we import and we spend dollars,” he added.

Buencamino said sardines manufacturers will not be able to endure if the price adjustment will be put on hold until the end of the year.

“Do we have a choice if the government does not allow (the price adjustment)? None, as despite the law on suggested retail price should be submitted on the consent of the manufacturers, what happens is it becomes dictatorial. It’s mandated on us. There is nothing we can do if the government wants,” he said. – Bella Cariaso

vuukle comment

DTI
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Walang Pasok: Class, work suspensions for September 22 due to smog from Taal

Walang Pasok: Class, work suspensions for September 22 due to smog from Taal

By PhilstarLIVE | 21 hours ago
Several local government units announced the suspension of classes and work for Sept. 22, 2023 due to Taal's persistent...
Headlines
fbtw
Bayani Fernando, Marikina mayor who engineered city's transformation, passes away at 77

Bayani Fernando, Marikina mayor who engineered city's transformation, passes away at 77

By Cristina Chi | 10 hours ago
Bayani Fernando, long-time public servant of Marikina City and former chairperson of the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority,...
Headlines
fbtw
Metro Manila smog caused by vehicle emissions, not Taal&nbsp;&nbsp;

Metro Manila smog caused by vehicle emissions, not Taal  

11 hours ago
Smog blanketing Metro Manila on Friday is due to air pollution from heavy vehicular traffic and not the volcanic smog emitted...
Headlines
fbtw
Maximum penalty urged vs NAIA officer who swallowed stolen $300

Maximum penalty urged vs NAIA officer who swallowed stolen $300

By Kristine Daguno-Bersamina | 1 day ago
Transportation Secretary Jaime Bautista called for a strong action against a security officer who was caught on closed-circuit...
Headlines
fbtw
Learning poverty in the Philippines linked to poor teaching quality &ndash; World Bank study

Learning poverty in the Philippines linked to poor teaching quality – World Bank study

By Cristina Chi | 10 hours ago
A new World Bank report found the Philippines to have one of the most ineffective teaching practices in Southeast Asia, and...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Simple law enforcement to solve POGO woes &ndash; lawmaker

Simple law enforcement to solve POGO woes – lawmaker

By Shiela Crisostomo | 1 hour ago
Banning Philippine offshore gaming operators is unlikely to happen any time soon because doing so requires legislation, House...
Headlines
fbtw
China on corals: Philippines creating political drama from fiction

China on corals: Philippines creating political drama from fiction

By Michael Punongbayan | 1 hour ago
It’s the grounded BRP Sierra Madre in Ayungin Shoal that is causing “irrevocable harm” to the marine environment,...
Headlines
fbtw
Warehouses to get 7 days to present rice import permits

Warehouses to get 7 days to present rice import permits

By Bella Cariaso | 1 hour ago
President Marcos wants to shorten from 15 days to only seven days the period given to owners of raided rice warehouses to...
Headlines
fbtw
Chinese-funded infrastructure projects could lead to debt crisis, expert warns

Chinese-funded infrastructure projects could lead to debt crisis, expert warns

By Cristina Chi | 7 hours ago
The Philippines could be burying itself in substantial debt from infrastructure projects funded by Chinese official development...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with