Toxic red tide detected in 8 areas — BFAR

Customers shop for fresh seafood at a wet market in Manila on March 5, 2009.

MANILA, Philippines — The Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR) issued a toxic red tide alert in eight regions in the Philippines.

According to the official Shellfish Bulletin released on Wednesday, several areas have recorded higher than safe levels of Paralytic Shellfish Poison (PSP), making shellfish collected unsafe to eat.

The affected areas are as follows:

Sapian Bay (Ivisan and Sapian in Capiz, Mambuquiao and Camanci, Batan in Aklan)

Coastal waters of Panay

Pilar

President Roxas

Roxas City in Capiz

Coastal waters of Gigantes Islands, Carles in Iloilo

Coastal waters of Dauis and Tagbilaran City in Bohol

Dumanquillas Bay in Zamboanga del Sur

"All types of shellfish and Acetes sp. or alamang gathered from the areas mentioned above are NOT SAFE for human consumption," BFAR said.

Other seafoods like fresh fish, squids, shrimps and crabs, can still be eaten if they are thoroughly washed and their internal organs are removed, the bureau added.