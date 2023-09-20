^

Headlines

Toxic red tide detected in 8 areas — BFAR

Philstar.com
September 20, 2023 | 4:28pm
Toxic red tide detected in 8 areas â�� BFAR
Customers shop for fresh seafood at a wet market in Manila on March 5, 2009.
AFP / Jay Directo

MANILA, Philippines — The Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR) issued a toxic red tide alert in eight regions in the Philippines.

According to the official Shellfish Bulletin released on Wednesday, several areas have recorded higher than safe levels of Paralytic Shellfish Poison (PSP), making shellfish collected unsafe to eat.

The affected areas are as follows: 

  • Sapian Bay (Ivisan and Sapian in Capiz, Mambuquiao and Camanci, Batan in Aklan)
  • Coastal waters of Panay
  • Pilar
  • President Roxas
  • Roxas City in Capiz
  • Coastal waters of Gigantes Islands, Carles in Iloilo
  • Coastal waters of Dauis and Tagbilaran City in Bohol
  • Dumanquillas Bay in Zamboanga del Sur

"All types of shellfish and Acetes sp. or alamang gathered from the areas mentioned above are NOT SAFE for human consumption," BFAR said. 

Other seafoods like fresh fish, squids, shrimps and crabs, can still be eaten if they are thoroughly washed and their internal organs are removed, the bureau added.

vuukle comment

RED TIDE
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
LIVE updates: Mayon Volcano restiveness

LIVE updates: Mayon Volcano restiveness

By PhilstarLIVE | 15 hours ago
The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology raised on June 8 the status of Mayon Volcano in Albay to Alert...
Headlines
fbtw
Senate panel OKs absolute divorce bill

Senate panel OKs absolute divorce bill

By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 23 hours ago
A Senate panel has approved a consolidated measure that provides for absolute divorce based on various grounds, including...
Headlines
fbtw
US alarmed by coral destruction in West Philippine Sea

US alarmed by coral destruction in West Philippine Sea

By Michael Punongbayan | 23 hours ago
The United States – through its top diplomat in the Philippines – has expressed alarm over the destruction of...
Headlines
fbtw
Environmental activists freed after alleged military abduction

Environmental activists freed after alleged military abduction

16 hours ago
The women were released Tuesday hours after appearing at a government press conference where they went off script and accused...
Headlines
fbtw
Call to expel POGOs gains 'enough' backing in Senate &mdash; Gatchalian

Call to expel POGOs gains 'enough' backing in Senate — Gatchalian

8 hours ago
Gatchalian, who chairs the Senate committee on ways and means, filed a committee report that includes a resolution urging...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Environment activists claim abduction by military

Environment activists claim abduction by military

By Janvic Mateo | 23 hours ago
Flanked by officials who claimed that they “surrendered” to the government, the two environment activists who...
Headlines
fbtw
DOF chief opposes suspension of fuel excise tax

DOF chief opposes suspension of fuel excise tax

By Louise Maureen Simeon | 23 hours ago
Suspending the excise tax on petroleum products is expected to have serious repercussions on state coffers and on the overall...
Headlines
fbtw
NBI files complaint vs six onion smugglers

NBI files complaint vs six onion smugglers

By Nillicent Bautista | 23 hours ago
The National Bureau of Investigation filed on Monday a complaint against six unnamed suspects allegedly hoarding onions and...
Headlines
fbtw
DICT defends P300 million confidential fund request

DICT defends P300 million confidential fund request

By Marc Jason Cayabyab | 23 hours ago
The Department of Information and Communications Technology yesterday defended its request for P300 million in confidential...
Headlines
fbtw
House exempts active MUP from contributing to pension

House exempts active MUP from contributing to pension

By Sheila Crisostomo | 23 hours ago
The House of Representatives yesterday approved on second reading the military and uniformed personnel pension system reform...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with