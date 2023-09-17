‘15-year sentence for Ranara’s murderer an insult’

MANILA, Philippines — Overseas Filipino worker (OFW) Jullebee Ranara’s 17-year-old murderer has been sentenced to 15 years in prison by a court in Kuwait, but Migrante International said the sentence is an insult to her family and the government should push for longer jail time.

“The sentence on her murderer is an insult to Jollebee’s family, Filipino migrants and all Filipinos seeking justice for her,” the group posted on Facebook on Sept. 15.

“While we recognize that Jullebee’s murderer was a minor when the crime was committed, he should stay in jail longer than 15 years for this gruesome crime,” Migrante International chair Joanna Concepcion said in a statement.

Concepcion noted that the government should order the Philippine embassy in Kuwait to be more alert and attentive to OFWs’ complaints and cries for help.

“They should expand repatriation and other services for distressed OFWs there. They should also push for measures that will improve the working and living conditions of Filipino domestic workers and OFWs in Kuwait,” she said.

“The Philippine government should take serious measures to create decent jobs at home and not depend on foreign investors and countries to provide employment to Filipinos,” she added.