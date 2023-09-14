^

Cagayan quake leaves P44 million of infra damage — OCD

Philstar.com
September 14, 2023 | 3:59pm
A house in Cagayan province was damaged after a magnitude 6.3 earthquake struck off the coast of Dalupiri Island
MANILA, Philippines — A magnitude 6.3 earthquake off Dalupiri Island in Cagayan province resulted in infrastructure damage amounting to around P44.6 million, the Office of Civil Defense reported Thursday. 

The OCD also said in its report that the quake has affected 174 people in Cagayan province. Of those, 98 remain inside evacuation centers. 

Five people were injured. The agency previously said that three people suffered minor injuries, while two others sustained brain trauma and head concussion. 

The earthquake also caused damage to three houses.

There were no major interruptions in communication, power, and water supply, according to the OCD. 

The earthquake that struck Tuesday evening was felt in Cagayan Valley, Ilocos region, Cordillera Administrative Region and Central Luzon, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said.

The Philippines experiences frequent earthquakes due to its location on the Pacific "Ring of Fire"—an arc of intense seismic activity. — Gaea Katreena Cabico

EARTHQUAKE

OFFICE OF CIVIL DEFENSE
