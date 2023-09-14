DepEd teachers' 2021 bonus out — DBM

Members of the Alliance of Concerned Teachers stage a protest on April 3, 2023 in front of the Department of Education to call attention to the delayed release of their benefits and low compensation amid a "hefty" workload.

MANILA, Philippines — More than 920,000 public school teachers under the Department of Education are set to get their long-delayed performance-based bonus for 2021, according to the Department of Budget and Management.

In a statement, the DBM said that it has released P11.6 billion for the release of the teachers’ performance-based bonuses (PBB).

As of September 1, all 16 regional offices have released the corresponding Special Allotment Release Orders (SAROs) and Notice of Cash Allocations (NCAs) for the distribution of bonuses to the education personnel, according to the DBM.

The DepEd submitted the necessary documents for evaluation to the DBM from April to August 2023.

The PBB is a top-up incentive given to government employees based on their performance and contributions to the accomplishment of their department’s overall targets and commitments.

However, the PBBs of non-teaching personnel are still being processed after the DBM returned their documents to DepEd for revalidation or revision.

The DBM said that the documents were sent back due to varying concerns, such as “duplicate entries, incorrect information on the months of service, and certain personnel not found in the DepEd’s Personnel Services Itemization and Plantilla of Personnel, among others.”

“Once received, revalidated, and approved by DBM, the documents will be endorsed to DBM ROs for processing of the SARO and NCA,” the DBM added.

Based on the monitoring of teachers’ group Alliance of Concerned Teachers - National Capital Region since 2013, DepEd employees typically receive their PBB after one or two years from the year it should be released.