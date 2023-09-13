5 injured, no major damage after Cagayan earthquake

A magnitude 6.3 earthquake struck off the coast of Dalupiri Island in Cagayan province Tuesday evening

MANILA, Philippines — Five people were injured after a magnitude 6.3 earthquake struck off the coast of Dalupiri Island in Cagayan province Tuesday evening, the Office of Civil Defense reported.

In a report released Wednesday, the OCD said that all five injuries were the result of a collapsed wall in Calayan town. Three people suffered minor injuries, while two sustained brain trauma and head concussion.

The agency said there have been no reported deaths and evacuees following the quake.

“No major damage on infrastructures are reported as of reporting time,” it said.

The OCD said it continues to monitor and assess the situation, and has prepositioned assistance for the affected residents.

The earthquake was felt in Cagayan Valley, Ilocos region, Cordillera Administrative Region and Central Luzon.

The Philippines is regularly rocked by quakes due to its location on the Pacific "Ring of Fire"—an arc of intense seismic activity. — Gaea Katreena Cabico