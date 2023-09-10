Arroyo on meet with Robredo: We talked about Bicol politics

Photo shows former President and Deputy Speaker Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo and former Vice President Leni Robredo.

MANILA, Philippines — Deputy Speaker Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo and former Vice President Leni Robredo attended a social dinner together and talked about politics in the Bicol region, the former chief executive said Saturday.

Arroyo issued a terse statement after a photo of her and Robredo made rounds online.

“I recently had a social dinner with former Vice President Leni Robredo and mutual friends from Bicol. We chatted about Bicol politics,” she said.

Arroyo is a crucial ally of Vice President Sara Duterte-Carpio. She also supported the candidacy of President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr.—Robredo’s political opponent—and was even called the government’s “secret weapon” during his overseas trips.

Robredo was a former district representative of Camarines Sur before serving as the country’s vice president from 2016 to 2022. She lost to Marcos in the 2022 presidential elections.

The photo of Arroyo and Robredo was first posted on Facebook by Alita Mercado, mother of San Pedro, Laguna Mayor Art Mercado on September 6. — Gaea Katreena Cabico