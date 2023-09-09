^

Fisherfolk decries plunging income after 9th straight week of oil price hikes

James Relativo - Philstar.com
September 9, 2023 | 6:47pm
Fisherfolk decries plunging income after 9th straight week of oil price hikes
In this picture taken on March 22, 2023, a fisherman prepares his boat to transport passengers in Pola, Oriental Mindoro province, one of the areas affected by an oil spill from the sunken tanker Princess Empress. Four weeks after a Philippine tanker loaded with 800,000 litres (210,000 gallons) of thick oil sank off the central island of Mindoro, the vessel is still leaking.
AFP / Jam Sta Rosa

MANILA, Philippines — The cumulative increases in oil prices have reportedly affected the livelihood of small fisherfolk "drastically," pushing a progressive group to reiterate their call for the repeal of the controversial Oil Deregulation Law.

Diesel and kerosene prices were up for the ninth consecutive week last September 5.  It was also the eighth straight week of increases for gasoline.

According to activist fisherfolk group Pambansang Lakas ng Kilusang Mamamalakaya ng Pilipinas on Saturday, diesel prices rose by P14.4 per liter from July 11 to September 8 —  marking up the fuel expenses of their sector to P173 or an average of P833 per fishing trip.

This is a huge increase from what was once just P660 per fishing operation prior to the string of hikes.

"Increases in the price of petroleum products entails a huge drop in revenues for fisherfolk. This results in the reduction of hours spent at sea because of the surge in needed capital for production," said PAMALAKAYA national chair Fernando Hicap in Filipino.

"From the usual six to eight hours at sea, we could only last around four to five hours because we easily run out of fuel. Even the days spent in the waters are reduced. From five to six days, we could only go out for three to four days. And we're not yet even talking about other costs such as those needed for the maintenance of our boats, fishing equipment and food."

Because of the said conditions, fisherfolk are reportedly left with little to no revenues pushing them deeper into debt at high intertests.

Despite fuel costs hitting up to P833, fishermen often return with just P300 to P500 worth of catch, and sometimes none at all, Hicap said..

Repeal of oil deregulation sought

PAMALAKAYA criticized President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.'s administration due to its alleged incompetence and negligence, citing a lack of concrete action brought about by the crippling hikes and soaring inflation rates.

The fishers’ group reiterated its call to repeal the Oil Deregulation Law, which it said has been "empowering" oil companies to overprice and manipulate the local pump prices at the expense of consumers. 

Republic Act 8479 or the “Downstream Oil Industry Deregulation Act of 1998” was signed by then President Fidel V. Ramos to liberalize the oil industry "in order to ensure a truly competitive market under a regime of fair prices."

Pump prices are seen to stay the same or see minimal adjustments next week, according to an oil industry source of The STAR..

The said source said that it could range from P0.10 to P0.20 per liter increase for diesel and possibly no movement to a P0.10 per liter upward adjustment for gasoline. — James Relativo

