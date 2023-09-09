President Marcos to sign new agrarian law IRR on Tuesday

Agrarian Reform Secretary Conrado Estrella III has promised to finish the IRR of the New Agrarian Emancipation Act as a birthday gift to the President.

MANILA, Philippines — President Marcos will sign the implementing rules and regulations (IRR) of the New Agrarian Emancipation Act or Republic Act 11953 on Sept. 12, a day before his 66th birthday.

Agrarian Reform Secretary Conrado Estrella III has promised to finish the IRR of the New Agrarian Emancipation Act as a birthday gift to the President.

Estrella has directed the seven-man committee tasked with the formulation of the IRR to finish the crafting of the implementing rules before the 60-day deadline after the law took effect on July 23, 2023.

The committee was chaired by Agrarian Reform Undersecretary for legal affairs Napoleon Galit while Land Bank of the Philippines executive vice president Alex Lorayes was appointed as vice chairman.

Other members included Agrarian Undersecretary for special concerns and external affairs Marilyn Barua-Yap, National Irrigation Administration acting administrator Eduardo Guillen, Land Registration Administration administrator Gerardo Sirios, Landbank vice president Marife Pascua and Agrarian Reform Undersecretary for policy planning and research Luis Meinrado.

According to Estrella, public consultations were conducted in key agrarian reform communities in Luzon, the Visayas and Mindanao to get the inputs of stakeholders.

He said that condoning of the debt burden of agrarian reform beneficiaries (ARBs) will cost P57.57 billion and benefit 610,054 agrarian reform beneficiaries, covering 1.17 million hectares of lands.

Estrella said the government will also shoulder the P206,776 balance of obligations of 10,201 ARBs tilling 11,531.24 hectares of agrarian reform lands under the voluntary land transfer and direct payment scheme.

Marcos signed the New Agrarian Reform Emancipation Act last July 7 and highlighted the passage of the new law during his second State of the Nation Address.

Meanwhile, the Department of Agrarian Reform (DAR) has maintained that it had an “outstanding” performance in the first year of the Marcos administration amid a Commission on Audit (COA) report showing that it failed to meet its land acquisition and distribution targets for 2022 despite a high fund utilization rate.

“The outstanding performance of the Department of Agrarian Reform during the first year of the Marcos administration earned the agency a strong congressional commitment for increased budgetary allocation for 2024,” the agency said in a statement.

During the hearing of the DAR’s P9.392-billion proposed budget for 2024 held on Aug. 17, Estrella reported before the House of Representatives committee on appropriations that in the first year of the Marcos administration (July 2022 to July 2023), the DAR was able to distribute a total of 71,360 titles covering 85,853 hectares to 68,427 farmer beneficiaries.

Of these, some 49,484 titles covering 43,623 hectares were distributed to 43,623 farmer beneficiaries from January to July 7.

In its 2022 annual audit report on DAR, the COA flagged the agency over poor accomplishments under its Land Acquisition and Distribution (LAD) program despite a high fund utilization rate.

The COA noted that of the P2.613 billion allocated to DAR for LAD implementation in 2022, 97.94 percent or P2.559 billion was obligated or utilized, leaving a balance of only P53.702 million as of yearend.

However, the COA said a review of the actual accomplishments under LAD implementation for the year showed that major targets were not met.

For one, the COA noted, of the target of 42,743.0041 hectares of land that should to be covered by registered Emancipation Patents/Certificates of Landownership Awards (Eps/CLOAs), only 32.94 percent or 14,081.5895 hectares were actually covered.

Of the target of 43,852.1853 hectares of land that should have complete documentation or claim folder, only 81.43 percent or 35,709.2268 hectares were processed.

Meanwhile, of the 41,807.9647 hectares of land previously covered by Eps/CLOAs and already up for distribution, only 94.66 percent or 39,574.1615 hectares were actually distributed.

Estrella, in a statement, however, pointed out that the COA report failed to differentiate the contrasting degrees of performance registered during the first and second half of 2022.

Estrella was appointed DAR chief in July 2022.

Estrella also cited the “record breaking” performance in the distribution of e-titles under the project Support to Parcelization of Lands for Individual Titling (SPLIT), which parcelizes lands covered by collective certificates of land ownership awards to give farmers their individual land titles.

Estrella said the SPLIT land distribution performance for the first seven months of 2023 is outstanding compared to the cumulative 22 months overall land distribution accomplishments from March 2021 to December 2022.

“The DAR is bent on distributing at least 30,000 titles more for this year to complete its target for 2023 to distribute a total of at least 80,000 titles to our ARBs nationwide,” Estrella said.

Aklan Rep. Teodorico Haresco and Marikina City Rep. Stella Quimbo, both senior vice-chairs of the House committee on appropriations, during the budget hearing committed to push for an increased budget allocation for DAR for 2024. — Elizabeth Marcelo