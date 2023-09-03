PAGASA: 'Hanna' to leave PAR late Sunday or early Monday

MANILA, Philippines — Typhoon Hanna (international name: Haikui) may leave the Philippine Area of Responsibility on late Sunday or early Monday after threatening the country with heavy rain and strong wind.

In its latest bulletin, PAGASA said that Hanna was spotted 245 kilometers to the northwest of Itbayat in Batanes. It made a landfall over Taitung county in Taiwan.

The cyclone was packing peak winds of 155 km per hour near the center and gusts of up to 190 kph. It was heading west northwest at 20 kph.

Wind Signal No. 1 remained hoisted over Batanes and Babuyan Islands. Minimal to minor impacts from strong winds are possible in these areas.

What to expect

Between 50 and 100 millimeters of rain is forecast to fall along Batanes and the northern portion of Babuyan Islands today, according to PAGASA.

Hanna continues to enhance the southwest monsoon, which dumps occasional to monsoon rains over the western portion of Luzon and Antique in the next three days.

The weather agency warned that floods and landslides may occur in areas that are highly vulnerable to these hazards and that received significant amounts of rainfall recently.

The enhanced southwest monsoon also bring gusty conditions over Babuyan Islands, Ilocos Region, Cordillera Administrative Region, Nueva Vizcaya, Zambales, Pampanga, Bataan, Aurora, Bulacan, Metro Manila, CALABARZON, MIMAROPA, Bicol Region, Western Visayas, and the northern portion of Eastern Visayas.

Hanna is expected to emerge over Taiwan Strait and exit PAR this late evening or early Monday, PAGASA said.

The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council reported Sunday that two people died and over 400,000 individuals were affected by the southwest monsoon enhanced by Hanna and cyclone Goring.

Forecast position

Sept. 4, 2023 2:00 AM - 320 km northwest of Itbayat, Batanes

Sept. 4, 2023 2:00 PM - 430 km northwest of Itbayat, Batanes (outside PAR)

Sept. 5, 2023 2:00 AM - 545 km northwest of Itbayat, Batanes (outside PAR)

Sept. 5, 2023 2:00 PM - 640 km west northwest of Itbayat, Batanes or in the vicinity of Guangdong, China (outside PAR)

Sept. 6, 2023 2:00 AM - 640 km west northwest of Itbayat, Batanes or in the vicinity of Guangdong, China (outside PAR)

Sept. 6, 2023 2:00 PM - 745 km west northwest of Itbayat, Batanes or in the vicinity of Guangdong, China (outside PAR)

Sept. 7, 2023 2:00 PM - 795 km west northwest of Itbayat, Batanes or in the vicinity of Guangdong, China (outside PAR)

— Gaea Katreena Cabico