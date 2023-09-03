DTI, LGUs to mobilize rice 'price monitors'

Interior Secretary Benhur Abalos and Metropolitan Manila Development Authority acting Chairman Don Artes preside yesterday over a meeting with other government authorities to discuss the imposition of mandated price caps on rice in the market.

MANILA, Philippines — With the rice price caps ordered by President Marcos set to take effect on Sept. 5, the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) has announced plans to mobilize price monitors – in coordination with other agencies – to prevent price manipulation.

Executive Order 39 signed by President Marcos last Aug. 31 sets price ceilings on regular and well-milled rice in response to the continued rise in retail prices of the food staple.

Amid concerns raised by certain sectors, including farmers and rice retailers who said that they would lose money and stop selling rice, Socioeconomic Planning Secretary Arsenio Balisacan stressed that the price cap is meant to discourage hoarding and speculative price hikes.

The country has enough rice stocks, Balisacan told The STAR yesterday, stressing that the caps are temporary, with the duration depending on food inflation movements.

The mandated cap for regular milled rice is P41 per kilogram while the price ceiling for well-milled rice is P45 per kilogram. The price caps do not cover special and premium rice.

In a statement, Undersecretary Leonardo Roy Cervantes of the Office of the Executive Secretary said the price ceilings on rice would take effect immediately upon the publication of the order in national newspapers.

The trade department said it would mobilize price monitors in line with Marcos’ order.

“We recognize the urgency of addressing the escalating rice prices in the market. In parallel, it is imperative to maintain stringent oversight over rice pricing and supply to preclude any potential hoarding and price manipulation by traders and retailers,” DTI Secretary Alfredo Pascual said in a statement released by Malacañang yesterday.

“To fortify our monitoring and enforcement mechanisms, the DTI will mobilize its price monitors and engage with local government units to activate their local price coordinating councils,” he added.

Pascual said the DTI would collaborate with the Philippine Competition Commission to implement measures against cartels and other entities involved in price manipulation to ensure the welfare and protection of consumers.

The trade chief also called on the public to report instances of overpricing or hoarding through the “One-DTI hotline” at 1-384. Reports may also be sent through email at [email protected] or through the 8888 Citizens’ Complaint Center.

The price caps were computed based on the average rice prices from May to July.

The government, through the DTI, is preparing an assistance program to support small rice traders and retailers who would be affected by the price cap.

“Small traders who bought their stocks at higher prices are expected to lose money, and the government is looking at possible support that can be extended to them so they could avoid bankruptcy,” the Presidential Communications Office (PCO) said in a statement.

At a news forum, Trade Assistant Secretary Agaton Uvero said the DTI recognizes the predicament of small rice retailers and is now discussing possible subsidies.

Last week, Marcos expressed concern over the higher rice prices and directed agencies to use available legal tools to control the price of rice to ensure that the staple is accessible to Filipinos.

The government has cited hoarding, the effects of consecutive typhoons Egay and Falcon and the activities of middlemen as among the reasons for the escalating prices of the commodity.

Mayors’ help sought

Interior Secretary Benjamin Abalos has urged market administrators and mayors in Metro Manila to help enforce the rice price ceiling.

Abalos said the Philippine National Police (PNP) should also assist local government units (LGUs) and national government agencies in enforcing EO 39.

The head of the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) said market masters also play a crucial role in ensuring strict compliance with the price ceiling.

“Market masters play a key role here. Let’s help ensure that the price ceilings are followed, together with the police and the MMDA (Metro Manila Development Authority). What’s important is rice supply remains steady – and reasonably priced,” he said.

He cited reports of price manipulation through hoarding as well as collusion among traders and cartels, as attested to by the DTI and the Department of Agriculture.

Assurances of stable supply by officials have become meaningless due to the activities of opportunistic cartels, he pointed out.

“Just because of the greed of a few who hoard rice and manipulate prices, a furious President had to enforce mandated price ceilings for rice,” Abalos said.

At a meeting with executive officials yesterday, Metro Manila local chief executives vowed to support EO 39 by convening their local price coordinating councils (LPCCs).

Mayors who attended the meeting included Malabon City Mayor Jeannie Sandoval, Navotas Mayor John Reynald Tiango, Pateros Mayor Ike Ponce and Valenzuela City Mayor Wes Gatchalian.

But they said they are still awaiting the rules on how to implement the price cap.

“We are waiting for the guidelines from the lead agencies like the Department of Agriculture and the Department of Trade and Industry,” said Sandoval.

In the meantime, Metro Manila LGUs as well as local police and the MMDA would hold information and public awareness campaigns regarding EO 39 for owners and administrators of public and private markets, according to Lt. Gen. Rhodel Sermonia, deputy PNP chief for administration.

For Sen. Grace Poe, the government should first go after hoarders and smugglers instead of imposing a price cap on rice.

“Authorities must address the unhampered smuggling and hoarding that continue to undermine efforts to improve farmers’ productivity, modernize our agriculture and reduce the retail price of the staple,” Poe said.

The senator also urged government to properly implement the Rice Tariffication Law, particularly its provisions on modernizing the rice industry.

“The Department of Agriculture should see to it that the benefits of the Rice Tariffication Law trickle down to the farmers to capacitate them to be competitive,” Poe said.

In an interview with dwIZ, Senate President Pro-Tempore Loren Legarda urged households and communities to have their own gardens to tame demand for food to lower prices.

“It is also important to completely eradicate hoarding, smuggling and exploitation by syndicates who take advantage of the situation to jack up prices,” Legarda said.

Negative effect

An administration ally and chairman of the House ways and means committee Rep. Joey Salceda warned that imposing price ceiling on rice could have “negative second round effects,” such as shortage in supply.

“In that sense, it will help prevent hoarding,” he said, referring to the price cap.

But while a price cap may send a “signal to those who wish to do price speculation that there is little profit in doing that,” it would eventually lead to supply shortfall, he pointed out.

“If we want to avoid any shortage, the price ceiling must not be higher than equilibrium price. So, to avoid shortage, the Department of Agriculture must ensure that there is indeed enough supply in the market across all geographical areas,” he added.

According to Salceda, the monitoring of supply should not be at the aggregate national level.

He said that if a price ceiling were implemented indiscriminately, “you will see supply problems in the rice-deficit areas.”

So supply monitoring, he pointed out, must also be localized and some “augmentation” must take place in rice-deficient areas.

“I also suggested last year that we pay a premium to our partners for the right to buy rice at a slightly higher price than current world price, but at a price that is already fixed regardless of any potential further increase in the future,” he said.

This, he explained, would help put an end to unwarranted price speculation in the global market, since the Philippines is one of the world’s largest importers of rice.

“Ultimately, rice prices will fall down when India rescinds its rice export ban. But it highlights how our rice policy must remain focused on enhancing domestic yields,” he said.

Salceda added if the Philippines is able to produce yields at Vietnam’s level of 5.6 tons per hectare from the current local level of 4.1 tons per hectare, the country can close domestic supply shortage and become less sensitive to movements in the world market.

Rejection

Meanwhile, rice traders at the Intercity Industrial Estate and at the Golden City Business Park – two of Central Luzon’s major rice trading centers – have started turning down palay priced at more than P25 per kilo.

Palay classifiers and agents at the two rice trading centers, who declined to be identified, said most of the palay traders have opted to have their unhusked rice returned to their warehouses in Northern Luzon rather than be sold at a loss.

Tony Santos, a wholesale rice trader, told The STAR in a telephone interview that prior to the issuance of EO 39, clean and dry newly harvested rice was being sold to traders at P32 per kilo and palay stocks from the dry cropping season at an average of P34 per kilo.

These translated to a production cost of P49 per kilo for the newly harvested rice and P52 per kilo for stocked palay – not including the mark up of rice wholesalers and retailers, Santos said.

With the enforcement of a price cap, wholesale rice traders could face at least P7-P8 per kilo or P350-P400 per cavan losses on the production cost alone or in the processing of palay to rice.

Rejecting palay priced at more than P25 appeared reasonable enough for Malou Tolentino, a rice trader and Bulacan coordinator of the Philippine Rice Industry Stakeholders Movement. “That’s how much we can afford because P32-P33 price would leave us at a loss,” she said in Filipino.

“Our losses are staggering because we bought our palay for P33.50 per kilo,” Rose Dalangin, another wholesale rice trader, said in Filipino. — Ghio Ong, Marc Jayson Cayabyab, Romina Cabrera, Catherine Talavera