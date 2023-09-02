^

'Hanna,' 'Goring' and habagat displaces 51,200; agri damages now at P421.2-M

Philstar.com
September 2, 2023 | 1:23pm
'Hanna,' 'Goring' and habagat displaces 51,200; agri damages now at P421.2-M
A man braves heavy showers and winds while evacuating his cattle as Typhoon Saola brushes past Ilagan City, Isabela Province, north of Manila on August 27, 2023. Hundreds of people fled their homes as floods unleashed by Super Typhoon Saola swept through mainly rural villages in the northeastern Philippines, rescue officials said on August 27.
AFP / STR

MANILA, Philippines — Typhoon Hanna, the former Super Typhoon Goring and the intensified southwest monsoon already affected over 408,053 residents in Luzon and certain Visayas areas, according to the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council.

Among the 112,384 families affected are the following:

  • dead: 1
  • injured: 1
  • missing: 1
  • displaced: 51,284
  • inside evacuation centers: 22,391
  • outside evacuation centers: 28,893

A fatality and missing person were reported in Western Visayas while an injury was monitored in central Luzon, said the NDRRMC.

Incidents of flooding, landslides, vehicular accidents, soil erosion, fallen trees, collapsed structures, tornadoes and maritime incidents were also reported due to the inclement weather.

The affected population was said to have come from the following areas:

  • Ilocos Region
  • Cagayan Valley
  • Central Luzon
  • CALABARON
  • MIMAROPA
  • Western Visayas
  • Cordillera Administrative Region
  • National Capital Region

Millions worth of damages

Over P421.19 million worth of damages have also been reported in the agricultural sector, with over 10,196 farmers and fisherfolk affected.

The aforementioned were said to have been operating over a total of 18,470.25 hectares of crop areas.

"The estimated cost of damage to infrastructure amounting to P130,251,200 was reported in Region 2, MIMAROPA, Region 6, CAR," the NDRRMC said.

"A total of 502 damaged houses are reported in Region 1, Region 2, CALABARZON, MIMAROPA, Region 6, CAR."

Two municipalities have already declared under a state of calamity due to the cyclones and intensified southwest monsoon. One of which is Bacolod City.

A total of P17.68 million worth of assistance have since been provided to the affected population. Among which came in the form of family food packs, family kits, financial aid and many more.

