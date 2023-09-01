^

SC suspends work in all NCR courts amid heavy rainfall

Philstar.com
September 1, 2023 | 10:45am
SC suspends work in all NCR courts amid heavy rainfall
This file photo taken April 13, 2022 shows the Supreme Court of the Philippines in Manila.
Philstar.com / Deejae Dumlao

MANILA, Philippines — The Supreme Court has announced the suspension of work in all courts in the National Capital Region due to inclement weather.

"In accordance with Memorandum Circular No. 30 issued by the Office of the President, Chief Justice Alexander G. Gesmundo suspends work in all courts in the National Capital Judicial Region today, September 1, 2023, due to inclement weather," the High Court’s Public Information Office said in a tweet. 

The combined effects of the southwest monsoon and Typhoon Goring have brought heavy rains to the country in the past few days.

Due to bad weather, Malacañang suspended work in government offices and classes at all levels in Metro Manila on Friday.

State weather agency Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration forecasts that Hanna may develop into a typhoon within the day and exit PAR by Sunday morning. — Cristina Chi with reports by Kristine Daguno-Bersamina

