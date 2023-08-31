^

Headlines

Marcos to hold talks with at least 4 leaders at ASEAN meet

Gaea Katreena Cabico - Philstar.com
August 31, 2023 | 6:26pm
Marcos to hold talks with at least 4 leaders at ASEAN meet
President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr. approves the Department of Trade and Industry’s Three-year Food Logistics Action Agenda aimed at revolutionizing the country’s food distribution system, reducing transport and logistics costs, and ensuring food supply chain efficiency.
Presidential Communications Office

MANILA, Philippines — President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. is set to hold bilateral meetings with at least four leaders at the 43rd Association of Southeast Asian Nations summit and related meetings in September.

Marcos will be in Jakarta, Indonesia from September 5 to 7 for the second summit of the regional bloc this year.

Foreign Affairs Assistant Secretary Daniel Espiritu said the chief executive may meet with Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol, Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet, Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, and Timor-Leste Prime Minister Xanana Gusmao.

Bilateral talks with other leaders are still being arranged, Espiritu added.

According to the DFA official, Marcos’ meeting with Pham will focus on strengthening the strategic partnership between the two countries, and the cooperation on rice and food security.

Marcos will discuss with Yoon new areas of cooperation, and thank Seoul for providing assistance in the aftermath of cyclone Egay (international name: Doksura). 

The president will congratulate Hun Manet and Gusmao for recently winning their elections.

“We will reassure Timor Leste of cooperation in years to come, especially for the preparation for its membership in ASEAN,” he said.

Espiritu added that the Philippine leader will highlight the need to ensure food and energy security, harness the potential of the digital and creative industries as well as micro, small, and medium enterprises, and address the impacts of climate change.

Foreign Affairs Secretary Enrique Manalo, Social Welfare Secretary Rex Gatchalian, and Trande Secretary Alfredo Pascual will join Marcos in Jakarta.

The proposed budget for Marcos’ overseas trips has increased to P1.4 billion for next year from P893.87 million in 2023.

The Office of the President's travel expenses for foreign trips rose by around 1453% in 2022, the Commission on Audit reported.

vuukle comment

BONGBONG MARCOS
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
LIVE updates: Severe Tropical Storm Hanna

LIVE updates: Severe Tropical Storm Hanna

By PhilstarLIVE | 9 hours ago
Follow this page for updates on "Hannah" (international name: Haikui), the eighth tropical cyclone to enter the Philippine...
Headlines
fbtw
LIVE updates: Super Typhoon Goring

LIVE updates: Super Typhoon Goring

By PhilstarLIVE | 1 day ago
Follow this page for updates on "Goring", the seventh tropical cyclone to enter the Philippine Area of Responsibili...
Headlines
fbtw
'Goring' threatens northern Luzon as another storm approaches

'Goring' threatens northern Luzon as another storm approaches

1 day ago
As Goring is expected to leave the Philippine Area of Responsibility Wednesday night or Thursday morning, a severe tropical...
Headlines
fbtw
Three cyclones, including 'Hanna', intensify southwest monsoon

Three cyclones, including 'Hanna', intensify southwest monsoon

By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 11 hours ago
Severe Tropical Storm Hanna (international name: Haikui), Super Typhoon Saola (formerly Goring, and Tropical Storm Kirogi...
Headlines
fbtw
'Haikui' approaches Philippines as 'Goring' exits PAR

'Haikui' approaches Philippines as 'Goring' exits PAR

1 day ago
Once Haikui enters the country’s monitoring area for cyclones, it will be called “Hanna.”
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
QCPD chief resigns over gun-toting issue &nbsp;

QCPD chief resigns over gun-toting issue  

By Emmanuel Tupas | 19 hours ago
Quezon City Police District director Brig. Gen. Nicolas Torre III yesterday resigned from his post amid criticisms of giving...
Headlines
fbtw
COC filing in Abra, Ilocos Norte suspended due to flooding &nbsp;

COC filing in Abra, Ilocos Norte suspended due to flooding  

By Mayen Jaymalin | 19 hours ago
The Commission on Elections has suspended the filing of certificates of candidacy for the barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan...
Headlines
fbtw
&lsquo;The Chiefs,&rsquo; TV5 bag awards

‘The Chiefs,’ TV5 bag awards

19 hours ago
The four hosts of One News’ “The Chiefs” have been named as Best TV Public Affairs Program Hosts at the...
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos Jr. approves DTI&rsquo;s 3-year food logistics agenda

Marcos Jr. approves DTI’s 3-year food logistics agenda

By Alexis Romero | 19 hours ago
President Marcos has approved the three-year food logistics action agenda of the Department of Trade and Industry, which seeks...
Headlines
fbtw
Prices of tomatoes soar to P230 per kilo

Prices of tomatoes soar to P230 per kilo

By Bella Cariaso | 19 hours ago
The retail prices of tomatoes reached P230 per kilo or P13 per piece based on the latest monitoring of the Department of Agriculture...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with