Marcos to hold talks with at least 4 leaders at ASEAN meet

MANILA, Philippines — President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. is set to hold bilateral meetings with at least four leaders at the 43rd Association of Southeast Asian Nations summit and related meetings in September.

Marcos will be in Jakarta, Indonesia from September 5 to 7 for the second summit of the regional bloc this year.

Foreign Affairs Assistant Secretary Daniel Espiritu said the chief executive may meet with Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol, Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet, Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, and Timor-Leste Prime Minister Xanana Gusmao.

Bilateral talks with other leaders are still being arranged, Espiritu added.

According to the DFA official, Marcos’ meeting with Pham will focus on strengthening the strategic partnership between the two countries, and the cooperation on rice and food security.

Marcos will discuss with Yoon new areas of cooperation, and thank Seoul for providing assistance in the aftermath of cyclone Egay (international name: Doksura).

The president will congratulate Hun Manet and Gusmao for recently winning their elections.

“We will reassure Timor Leste of cooperation in years to come, especially for the preparation for its membership in ASEAN,” he said.

Espiritu added that the Philippine leader will highlight the need to ensure food and energy security, harness the potential of the digital and creative industries as well as micro, small, and medium enterprises, and address the impacts of climate change.

Foreign Affairs Secretary Enrique Manalo, Social Welfare Secretary Rex Gatchalian, and Trande Secretary Alfredo Pascual will join Marcos in Jakarta.

The proposed budget for Marcos’ overseas trips has increased to P1.4 billion for next year from P893.87 million in 2023.

The Office of the President's travel expenses for foreign trips rose by around 1453% in 2022, the Commission on Audit reported.