Realign cops' rice subsidies to increase inmates’ P70 daily food budget — lawmaker

This May 5, 2020 photo shows inmates at Biñan City Police Station in Laguna. The Department of Health earlier said aside from the COVID-19 crisis, inmates also face another battle through hunger due to insufficient food supply from the local government brought about by the lockdown.

MANILA, Philippines — With just P70 allotted for inmates’ daily food allowance in the proposed 2024 budget, a lawmaker has called for the realignment of the rice subsidy budget for uniformed personnel to fund decent meals for persons deprived of liberty.

To recall, an official from the Department of Budget and Management (DBM) said in the budget briefing of the justice department that all inmates stand to get P70 in subsistence allowance.

House Deputy Majority Leader Wilter Palma pointed out during the Department of Interior and Local Government’s budget briefing that the P700 monthly rice subsidy for the uniformed personnel of the PNP, the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology (BJMP), and the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) could instead be used to increase PDLs’ daily meal allowance.

Palma said during the House appropriations committee hearing that there should be a “level playing field” among uniformed and non-uniformed personnel.

"The non-uniformed personnel are not entitled to this (rice subsidy). Are they not eating three square meals a day?" the lawmaker said.

"On top of your salary, you are still enjoying this rice subsidy. May I (give my) input, if you could do away with this and realign this to the PDL?" Palma added.

In response to Palma's question, BFP Director Louie Puracan said "yes" to the proposal but also stressed that the P700 monthly rice subsidy is a "big deal" for low-ranking personnel. Meanwhile, PNP chief Police General Benjamin Acorda Jr. said he leaves it to Congress' discretion.

Acorda said in recent years, the PNP has consistently proposed rice subsidies for non-uniformed personnel “but this has not been considered by Congress and the Department of Budget and Management.”

Provisions for rice subsidies (cash allowances worth 20 kilograms of rice) have been provided to the uniformed officials annually following a 2017 directive by then-President Rodrigo Duterte, an official from the PNP said.

For 2023, the PNP was appropriated with an amount of P1.7 billion for the rice subsidies of more than 213,000 uniformed personnel.

Just like in 2023, the proposed P70 daily food budget is the same for all PDLs whether under the Bureau of Correction or the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology, the latter of which is part of the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG).

The meager allowance is due to concerns that any increase would drive up food costs for other personnel, the DBM explained during the budget briefing for the justice department last week.