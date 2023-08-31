^

Headlines

Realign cops' rice subsidies to increase inmates’ P70 daily food budget — lawmaker

Cristina Chi - Philstar.com
August 31, 2023 | 6:11pm
Realign cops' rice subsidies to increase inmatesâ�� P70 daily food budget â�� lawmaker
This May 5, 2020 photo shows inmates at Biñan City Police Station in Laguna. The Department of Health earlier said aside from the COVID-19 crisis, inmates also face another battle through hunger due to insufficient food supply from the local government brought about by the lockdown.
The STAR / Michael Varcas

MANILA, Philippines — With just P70 allotted for inmates’ daily food allowance in the proposed 2024 budget, a lawmaker has called for the realignment of the rice subsidy budget for uniformed personnel to fund decent meals for persons deprived of liberty.

To recall, an official from the Department of Budget and Management (DBM) said in the budget briefing of the justice department that all inmates stand to get P70 in subsistence allowance. 

House Deputy Majority Leader Wilter Palma pointed out during the Department of Interior and Local Government’s budget briefing that the P700 monthly rice subsidy for the uniformed personnel of the PNP, the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology (BJMP), and the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) could instead be used to increase PDLs’ daily meal allowance.

Palma said during the House appropriations committee hearing that there should be a “level playing field” among uniformed and non-uniformed personnel. 

"The non-uniformed personnel are not entitled to this (rice subsidy). Are they not eating three square meals a day?" the lawmaker said.

"On top of your salary, you are still enjoying this rice subsidy. May I (give my) input, if you could do away with this and realign this to the PDL?" Palma added.

In response to Palma's question, BFP Director Louie Puracan said "yes" to the proposal but also stressed that the P700 monthly rice subsidy is a "big deal" for low-ranking personnel. Meanwhile, PNP chief Police General Benjamin Acorda Jr.  said he leaves it to Congress' discretion.

Acorda said in recent years, the PNP has consistently proposed rice subsidies for non-uniformed personnel “but this has not been considered by Congress and the Department of Budget and Management.”

Provisions for rice subsidies (cash allowances worth 20 kilograms of rice) have been provided to the uniformed officials annually following a 2017 directive by then-President Rodrigo Duterte, an official from the PNP said.

For 2023, the PNP was appropriated with an amount of P1.7 billion for the rice subsidies of more than 213,000 uniformed personnel.

Just like in 2023, the proposed P70 daily food budget is the same for all PDLs whether under the Bureau of Correction or the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology, the latter of which is part of the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG). 

The meager allowance is due to concerns that any increase would drive up food costs for other personnel, the DBM explained during the budget briefing for the justice department last week.

vuukle comment

NATIONAL BUDGET 2024
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
LIVE updates: Severe Tropical Storm Hanna

LIVE updates: Severe Tropical Storm Hanna

By PhilstarLIVE | 9 hours ago
Follow this page for updates on "Hannah" (international name: Haikui), the eighth tropical cyclone to enter the Philippine...
Headlines
fbtw
LIVE updates: Super Typhoon Goring

LIVE updates: Super Typhoon Goring

By PhilstarLIVE | 1 day ago
Follow this page for updates on "Goring", the seventh tropical cyclone to enter the Philippine Area of Responsibili...
Headlines
fbtw
'Goring' threatens northern Luzon as another storm approaches

'Goring' threatens northern Luzon as another storm approaches

1 day ago
As Goring is expected to leave the Philippine Area of Responsibility Wednesday night or Thursday morning, a severe tropical...
Headlines
fbtw
Three cyclones, including 'Hanna', intensify southwest monsoon

Three cyclones, including 'Hanna', intensify southwest monsoon

By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 11 hours ago
Severe Tropical Storm Hanna (international name: Haikui), Super Typhoon Saola (formerly Goring, and Tropical Storm Kirogi...
Headlines
fbtw
'Haikui' approaches Philippines as 'Goring' exits PAR

'Haikui' approaches Philippines as 'Goring' exits PAR

1 day ago
Once Haikui enters the country’s monitoring area for cyclones, it will be called “Hanna.”
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Peacebuilder Miriam Coronel-Ferrer wins Magsaysay Award

Peacebuilder Miriam Coronel-Ferrer wins Magsaysay Award

By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 4 hours ago
Coronel-Ferrer, who was the chief negotiator in peace talks with the Moro Islamic Liberation Front, was recognized for championing...
Headlines
fbtw
'Stricter' IACAT travel guidelines suspended&nbsp;

'Stricter' IACAT travel guidelines suspended 

By Cristina Chi | 7 hours ago
The Department of Justice, of which the IACAT is under, said that the revised rules were not meant to “burden the general...
Headlines
fbtw
COC filing in NCR, Abra, Ilocos Norte suspended due to bad weather

COC filing in NCR, Abra, Ilocos Norte suspended due to bad weather

9 hours ago
In an advisory, the Comelec said the COC filing in these areas is extended until September 3, 5 p.m.
Headlines
fbtw
Walang pasok: Class suspensions for August 31

Walang pasok: Class suspensions for August 31

11 hours ago
Several local government units have declared a class suspension on August 31 due to the continuous rains caused by three...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with