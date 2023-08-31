COC filing in NCR, Abra, Ilocos Norte suspended due to bad weather

Quezon City residents wait in line to file their certificates of candidacy for the barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan elections yesterday at the Amoranto Sports Complex during the first day of COC filing, which ends on Sept. 2. Lower photo shows police manning a Comelec checkpoint at the corner of East Avenue and Elliptical Road.

MANILA, Philippines — The Commission on Elections suspended the filing of certificates of candidacy for the Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections in Metro Manila, Abra and Ilocos Norte on Thursday due to heavy rains brought by Super Typhoon Goring.

In an advisory, the Comelec said the COC filing in these areas is extended until September 3, 5 p.m.

The BSKE 2023 will be held on October 30. The filing of COCs started on Monday.

The poll body estimates that over two million aspirants will submit applications for BSKE 2023 after a massive number of election aspirants trooped to Comelec offices on the first day of COC filing, Comelec Chairperson George Garcia said.

Comelec spokesperson Rex Laundiangco said aspirants began lining up to file their COCs hours before Comelec offices opened and attributed this to the long delay of the barangay elections, the last of which was held in 2018.