Walang pasok: Class suspensions for August 30

Students and parents wade through floodwaters at Hagonoy West Central School in Bulacan on the opening of classes on Aug. 29, 2023.

MANILA, Philippines — Several local government units have declared a class suspension on August 30 in response to the continuous rains caused by Super Typhoon Goring and the southwest monsoon or habagat.

Below is a list of cities, municipalities and provinces that have canceled classes:

Abra province - all levels (public and private)

Antique province Hamtic - all levels (public and private) Sebaste - all levels (public and private) Tibiao - preschool to senior high school

Bacolod City - all levels (public and private)

Cagayan province - all levels (public and private)

Guimaras province - preschool and elementary

Ilocos Norte - all levels (public and private)

Ilocos Sur province - all levels (public and private)

Magsingal, Ilocos Sur - all levels (public and private)

Iloilo City - preschool to senior high school

Iloilo province Balasan - all levels (public and private) Barotac Nuevo - all levels (public and private) Janiuay - all levels (public and private) San Joaquin - all levels (public and private)

Negros Occidental Bago City - all levels (public and private) Kabankalan City - all levels (public and private) Himamaylan - all levels (public and private) Isabela - all levels (public and private) La Castellana - all levels (public and private) Silay City - all levels (public and private)



On Wednesday, there will be no work and classes in San Juan City, Manila. Malacañang designated Aug. 30, 2023 as a special non-working holiday in San Juan in observance of the Battle of Pinaglabanan.

Please refresh this page for updates.