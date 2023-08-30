^

Walang pasok: Class suspensions for August 30

August 30, 2023 | 8:10am
Walang pasok: Class suspensions for August 30
Students and parents wade through floodwaters at Hagonoy West Central School in Bulacan on the opening of classes on Aug. 29, 2023.
The STAR / Ernie Penaredondo

MANILA, Philippines — Several local government units have declared a class suspension on August 30 in response to the continuous rains caused by Super Typhoon Goring and the southwest monsoon or habagat.

Below is a list of cities, municipalities and provinces that have canceled classes:

  • Abra province - all levels (public and private)
  • Antique province
    • Hamtic - all levels (public and private)
    • Sebaste - all levels (public and private)
    • Tibiao - preschool to senior high school
  • Bacolod City - all levels (public and private)
  • Cagayan province - all levels (public and private)
  • Guimaras province - preschool and elementary
  • Ilocos Norte - all levels (public and private)
  • Ilocos Sur province - all levels (public and private)
  • Magsingal, Ilocos Sur - all levels (public and private)
  • Iloilo City - preschool to senior high school
  • Iloilo province
    • Balasan - all levels (public and private)
    • Barotac Nuevo - all levels (public and private)
    • Janiuay - all levels (public and private)
    • San Joaquin - all levels (public and private)
  • Negros Occidental
    • Bago City - all levels (public and private)
    • Kabankalan City - all levels (public and private)
    • Himamaylan - all levels (public and private)
    • Isabela - all levels (public and private)
    • La Castellana - all levels (public and private)
    • Silay City - all levels (public and private)

On Wednesday, there will be no work and classes in San Juan City, Manila. Malacañang designated Aug. 30, 2023 as a special non-working holiday in San Juan in observance of the Battle of Pinaglabanan.

