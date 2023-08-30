Walang pasok: Class suspensions for August 30
August 30, 2023 | 8:10am
MANILA, Philippines — Several local government units have declared a class suspension on August 30 in response to the continuous rains caused by Super Typhoon Goring and the southwest monsoon or habagat.
Below is a list of cities, municipalities and provinces that have canceled classes:
- Abra province - all levels (public and private)
- Antique province
- Hamtic - all levels (public and private)
- Sebaste - all levels (public and private)
- Tibiao - preschool to senior high school
- Bacolod City - all levels (public and private)
- Cagayan province - all levels (public and private)
- Guimaras province - preschool and elementary
- Ilocos Norte - all levels (public and private)
- Ilocos Sur province - all levels (public and private)
- Magsingal, Ilocos Sur - all levels (public and private)
- Iloilo City - preschool to senior high school
- Iloilo province
- Balasan - all levels (public and private)
- Barotac Nuevo - all levels (public and private)
- Janiuay - all levels (public and private)
- San Joaquin - all levels (public and private)
- Negros Occidental
- Bago City - all levels (public and private)
- Kabankalan City - all levels (public and private)
- Himamaylan - all levels (public and private)
- Isabela - all levels (public and private)
- La Castellana - all levels (public and private)
- Silay City - all levels (public and private)
On Wednesday, there will be no work and classes in San Juan City, Manila. Malacañang designated Aug. 30, 2023 as a special non-working holiday in San Juan in observance of the Battle of Pinaglabanan.
