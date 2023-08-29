Over 270,000 aspirants file COC for BSKE – Comelec

“At 12:01 a.m. of Aug. 28, checkpoints shall be established nationwide by the deputized law enforcement agencies,” the Commission on Elections (Comelec) said in a statement yesterday on the election period and gun ban.

MANILA, Philippines — The Commission on Elections reported that there are more than 273,000 aspirants who filed their certificate of candidacy for the Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections on the first day of filing on Monday.

According to the consolidated daily report of the Comelec, there are 672,016 seats open for the BSKE for a total of 42,001 barangays.

A total of 273,454 filed per elective position.

Of these, 21.657 filed for the barangay captain post while 143,638 filed COC for Sangguniang Barangay member.

For the SK Elections, on the other hand, 17,085 filed COC for SK chair while 91,074 filed COC for SK member.

Comelec said that 64.77% of the COC filers or 177,125 are male, while 35.23% or 96,329 of the aspirants who filed COC are female.

The Comelec’s consolidated daily report on the number of aspirants who filed their COC, issued by the Election Records and Statistics Department, covers 81 of 82 provinces.

The poll body has no data for South Cotabato.

Comelec will accept COCs until September 2, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

BSKE has been scheduled on October 30 this year after multiple times of postponement.