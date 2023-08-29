^

Headlines

LIVE: House hearing into 2024 National Budget for Presidential Communications Office

PhilstarLIVE - Philstar.com
August 29, 2023 | 6:00pm
LIVE: House hearing into 2024 National Budget for Presidential Communications Office
This April 27, 2023 photo shows Presidential Communications Office Secretary Cheloy Velicaria-Garafil leading the oath of Samahan ng mga Empleyado sa Tanggapang Pampahayagan.
Presidential Communications Office / Facebook

MANILA, Philippines — The House Committee on Appropriations is still leading the hearing into the proposed P5.768-trillion 2024 national budget on Tuesday.

The panel, chaired by Rep. Elizalde Co (AKO BICOL Party-list), is deliberating on the spending plan for the Presidential Communications Office (PCO).

Rep. Stella Luz Quimbo (Marikina City, 2nd District) the senior vice chairperson of the Committee on Appropriations is leading the budget briefing that was delayed for three hours.

PCO Secretary Cheloy Velicaria-Garafil, on the other hand, is representing the agency in the hearing. 

Watch the House hearing into the 2024 National Budget for PCO on Aug. 29, 2023.

vuukle comment

NATIONAL BUDGET 2024
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Signal No. 4 in extreme northern Luzon likely due to &lsquo;Goring&rsquo; &mdash; PAGASA

Signal No. 4 in extreme northern Luzon likely due to ‘Goring’ — PAGASA

9 hours ago
State weather bureau PAGASA said Tuesday morning that it may hoist Signal No. 4 over extreme Northern Luzon as the cyclone...
Headlines
fbtw
New cyclone to enter PAR this week; 'Goring' keeps strength

New cyclone to enter PAR this week; 'Goring' keeps strength

1 day ago
The tropical storm with international name Haikui was last spotted 2,205 kilometers to the east of Northern Luzon, with peak...
Headlines
fbtw
LIVE updates: Typhoon Goring

LIVE updates: Typhoon Goring

By PhilstarLIVE | 9 hours ago
Follow this page for updates on "Goring" (international name: Saola).
Headlines
fbtw
LIVE updates: Super Typhoon Goring

LIVE updates: Super Typhoon Goring

2 days ago
Follow this page for updates on "Goring", the seventh tropical cyclone to enter the Philippine Area of Responsibili...
Headlines
fbtw
When classes start today, many students will need help relearning last year&rsquo;s lessons

When classes start today, many students will need help relearning last year’s lessons

By Cristina Chi | 9 hours ago
The unofficial practice of "mass promoting" students has caught up to a nation where 90% of all 10-year-old's can't read and...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
House panels urged to tackle Cebu Pacific franchise suspension

House panels urged to tackle Cebu Pacific franchise suspension

3 hours ago
A lawmaker has revived calls for the House of Representatives to tackle a resolution seeking the suspension of the legislative...
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos signs laws establishing specialty centers in government hospitals

Marcos signs laws establishing specialty centers in government hospitals

By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 3 hours ago
Republic Act 11959 mandates the Department of Health to establish specialty centers in its hospitals and in government-owned...
Headlines
fbtw
&lsquo;Buhay pa sana anak ko&rsquo;: Cops barred Jemboy Baltazar's father from retrieving his body

‘Buhay pa sana anak ko’: Cops barred Jemboy Baltazar's father from retrieving his body

By Cristina Chi | 4 hours ago
Roda Baltazar, the mother of the slain 17-year-old, told a Senate panel that Jemboy’s father attempted to dive after...
Headlines
fbtw
Groups call for strict enforcement of tobacco sales ban near schools

Groups call for strict enforcement of tobacco sales ban near schools

By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 6 hours ago
Groups have appealed to the local authorities to strictly enforce the Tobacco Regulation Act of 2003.
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with