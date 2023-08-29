LIVE: House hearing into 2024 National Budget for Presidential Communications Office

This April 27, 2023 photo shows Presidential Communications Office Secretary Cheloy Velicaria-Garafil leading the oath of Samahan ng mga Empleyado sa Tanggapang Pampahayagan.

MANILA, Philippines — The House Committee on Appropriations is still leading the hearing into the proposed P5.768-trillion 2024 national budget on Tuesday.

The panel, chaired by Rep. Elizalde Co (AKO BICOL Party-list), is deliberating on the spending plan for the Presidential Communications Office (PCO).

Rep. Stella Luz Quimbo (Marikina City, 2nd District) the senior vice chairperson of the Committee on Appropriations is leading the budget briefing that was delayed for three hours.

PCO Secretary Cheloy Velicaria-Garafil, on the other hand, is representing the agency in the hearing.

Watch the House hearing into the 2024 National Budget for PCO on Aug. 29, 2023.