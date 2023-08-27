DFA to support PCG in West Philippine Sea patrols

During a meeting between the two agencies onboard the ship BRP Melchora Aquino at the South Harbor in Manila on Aug. 25, DFA Sec. Enrique Manalo commended the PCG, headed by Commandant Admiral Artemio Abu, for its “way of defending the country and promoting our rights on the field, and also as a source of information.”

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) pledged to support the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) in improving its capabilities, particularly in patrolling the disputed West Philippine Sea.

“You are the eyes and the ears of the Philippines, especially now in the West Philippine Sea,” he said.

He cited the incident on Aug. 5 wherein Chinese coast guard ships blocked and sprayed water cannon on PCG and military ships that carried supplies to personnel onboard the moored BRP Sierra Madre, a task which he said was “critical for us to work together.”

“Let me assure you of the full support of the DFA… We will continue to draw inspiration from your work,” he said.

Manalo also said the DFA and the PCG should “work together in a way that is consistent with our basic efforts to promote sovereign rights, independence and our commitment to independent foreign policy.”

According to the PCG, Manalo also assured them the agency would “fully support the acquisition of additional vessels, state-of-the-art facilities and latest equipment to further improve the performance of its mandated functions.”

North Luzon

Meanwhile, the Area Task Force North (ATF North), now under the leadership of Northern Luzon Command (Nolcom) chief Lt. Gen. Fernyl Buca, sees intensified approach towards fortifying maritime security within the Northern Luzon region.

Buca emphasizes the critical role the ATF plays in protecting the immense maritime expanse of the area spanning 769,606 square kilometers, encompassing strategic features such as Bajo de Masinloc, Luzon Strait and the Philippine Rise.

The ATF North chief also underscored the necessity for sustained government presence and maritime patrols in Northern Luzon.

He added that a partnership of key stakeholders from essential entities is key in strengthening coordination efforts and heightening vigilance in safeguarding the extensive maritime domains across Northern Luzon.

These key agencies include the PCG, Philippine National Police Regional Maritime Units, Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources regional offices, the Philippine Army’s 5th and 7th Infantry Divisions, the Naval Forces Northern Luzon and the Tactical Operations Wing Northern Luzon. – Artemio Dumlao