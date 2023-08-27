PNP coordinates with LTO over P1.3 billion shabu

MANILA, Philippines — A manhunt is underway for the people behind the 200 kilos of shabu worth P1.36 billion that were discovered in an abandoned vehicle in Mabalacat, Pampanga on Aug. 25.

Police investigators are coordinating with the Land Transportation Office (LTO) to determine the ownership and registration details of a red Toyota Avanza multiple-purpose vehicle with license plate ZGS 643, where the illegal drugs were discovered.

Philippine National Police (PNP) chief Gen. Benjamin Acorda Jr. said the collaboration with the LTO is crucial in identifying the individuals responsible for the dangerous drugs.

The vehicle was found abandoned in the parking lot of a supermarket in Barangay Camachiles at around 2:30 a.m.

Agents of the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) and local policemen who conducted the operation found the illegal drugs stashed in tea bags.

“The discovery of such a massive drug haul serves as a stark reminder of the persistent challenges posed by illegal drug syndicates in our society,” Acorda said.

The illegal drugs were placed under the custody of the NBI for safekeeping.

Acorda urged the public to remain vigilant and report people who are connected with the illegal drug trade.