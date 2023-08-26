^

Farmers remind FIBA spectators of alleged Marcos ill-gotten wealth

Philstar.com
August 26, 2023 | 7:07pm
Farmers remind FIBA spectators of alleged Marcos ill-gotten wealth
President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. is seen supporting Gilas Pilipinas in the opening of the 2023 FIBA Basketball World Cup, August 25, 2023
Released / Presidential Communications Office

MANILA, Philippines — Peasant group Kilusang Magbubukid ng Pilipinas (KMP) appealed to the international community to "always remember" the alleged ill-gotten wealth of the Marcos family.

This call comes as President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. participated in the opening of the 2023 FIBA Basketball World Cup.

Last Friday, Marcos backed Gilas Pilipinas in their game against the Dominican Republic, which ended 87-81 in favor of the latter.

"PH President Bongbong Marcos Jr. had the 'most steals.' And by that, we mean the whooping ill-gotten wealth of the Marcoses — almost $680M or P36B in several Swiss bank deposits. Bongbong Marcos Jr., his family and their cronies have stolen from the Filipino people," said KMP in a statement released on Saturday.

"While there is an emerging pattern of local courts dismissing the ill-gotten wealth cases against the Marcos family and their cronies, we want the world to remember and never forget how the Marcoses looted the Philippine coffers."  

 

The group restated their stance following a series of local court dismissals of ill-gotten wealth cases involving the family of former President Ferdinand Marcos Sr.:

  • Supreme Court affirms dismissal of P1.05 billion ill-gotten wealth case (July 2023)
  • Sandiganbayan junks P561 million forfeiture case (June 2023)
  • Sandiganbayan junks forfeiture case (February 2023)
  • Sandiganbayan partially reverses 2019 ruling that said Marcos family need not return P200 billion in ill-gotten wealth (July 2022)

Marcos Sr. gained the reputation as a dictator, whose regime declared Martial Law back in 1972, leading to the incarceration of around 70,000, torture of 34,000 and deaths of 3,200, according to Amnesty International.

SC rulings affirming ill-gotten wealth

The Supreme Court earlier acknowledged the presence of Marcos ill-gotten wealth through various rulings in 2003, 2012 and 2017.

Estimates place the stolen wealth to be anywhere from $5 billion to $10 billion.

"Bongbong Marcos Jr. is busying himself re-enacting his father's legacy. He is repeating everything from the policies, high prices, down to the economic crisis," KMP said.

"While there is an emerging pattern of local courts dismissing the ill-gotten wealth cases against the Marcos family and their cronies, we want the world to remember and never forget how the Marcoses looted the Philippine coffers."

Memes poke fun at 'steals', 'traveling violations'

Netizens were also quick to point out Marcos Jr.'s "most steals" accolate during the FIBA World Cup opening, with a Facebook post by Christian Jasper Nicomedes, garnering over 56,000 reactions and 25,000 shares.

Some commenters also playfully highlighted the state leader's "traveling violations," alluding to the recent 995% surge in travel expenses reported by the Office of the President

 

 

The Philippines, Japan and Indonesia are hosting the World Cup from August 25 until September 10, the first time in history wherein the tournament will be staged by multiple nations.

The competition will serve as a qualifier for the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris. The country last hosted the World Cup in 1978.

