Teves charged with murder in Degamo slay, DOJ says

Ferdinand Topacio, lawyer for Teves, maintained that there is not enough evidence against his client as the key witnesses against him have recanted their testimonies.

MANILA, Philippines — Former Negros Oriental Rep. Arnolfo Teves Jr. is now facing charges of murder, frustrated murder and attempted murder, according to the Department of Justice.

In a report by Super Radyo dzBB, it was revealed that the DOJ is expecting an arrest warrant to be issued against the former lawmaker.

According to DOJ spokesperson Mico Clavano, Teves is facing two separate murder complaints. The charges stem from two incidents: the recent killing of Negros Oriental Gov. Roel Degamo and the deaths of three individuals in 2019.

"Two cases for murder filed against the former congressman [Teves]; one was a result of a 2019 incident kung saan may tatlong namatay. There was another case filed for murder at ito po ‘yung Degamo case,” Clavano said during the Saturday News Forum.

The murder case tied to Degamo's assassination was officially filed at Manila Regional Trial Court Branch 51 on August 18. This case also includes charges of attempted murder and frustrated murder.

The charges came from the March 4 incident where armed assailants opened fire during a distribution of aid at Degamo's residence in Pamplona, Negros Oriental. Nine other persons were killed and 18 were injured during the gun attack.

“Naifile na po sa Manila, nasa korte na rin at hinihintay lang din po ang warrant of arrest,” Clavano said, referring to the Degamo case.

Meanwhile, separate murder charges related to the 2019 incidents were also lodged against Teves in Bayawan, Negros Oriental, in the previous week.

The DOJ is taking steps to consolidate these cases in Manila, aiming for a unified legal process.

"While the 2019 murder cases were filed in Bayawan, we're actively seeking to transfer these cases to Manila to centralize proceedings," the DOJ spokesperson said.

The 2019 case involves the deaths of several individuals, including Michael Dungog, a former board member in the third district of Negros Oriental; Lester Bato, a bodyguard for Basay mayoralty candidate Cliff Cordoval; and Pacito Libron, an alleged hitman.

On August 2, the Anti-Terrorism Council designated Teves and his armed supporters as terrorists, prompting an immediate freezing of his assets and bank deposits by the Anti-Money Laundering Council.

Several lawmakers have asked Teves to surrender and subject himself to the court of law where he will have the presumption of innocence until proven guilty.