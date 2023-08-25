Slow-moving 'Goring' continues to intensify — PAGASA

MANILA, Philippines — State weather bureau PAGASA placed more areas in northern Luzon under Signal No. 1 as the slow-moving Tropical Storm Goring (international name: Saola) continued to intensify.

Goring was last seen 225 kilometers east southeast of Basco in Batanes or 270 km east of Calayan in Cagayan, with maximum sustained winds of 85 kph near the center and gusts of up to 105 kph.

PAGASA said the cyclone is expected to rapidly intensify and reach typhoon category on Saturday.

“The potential for developing into a super typhoon is not ruled out,” it added.

The weather agency hoisted Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal No. 1 over the following areas:

Batanes

eastern portion of Babuyan Islands (Babuyan Island, Camiguin Island)

eastern portion of mainland Cagayan (Santa Ana, Gonzaga, Lal-Lo, Gattaran, Baggao, Peñablanca, Santa Teresita, Buguey, Camalaniugan, Aparri)

eastern portion of Isabela (Maconacon, Divilacan, Palanan, Dinapigue, San Mariano, San Pablo, Cabagan, Tumauini, Ilagan City)

“Minimal to minor” impacts from strong winds are possible in these areas.

What to expect

Heavy rain will affect residents of Batanes, Babuyan Islands, and the northeastern portion of mainland Cagayan until Saturday noon.

PAGASA warned that flooding and rain-induced landslides may occur, especially in areas that are susceptible to these hazards and in localities that experienced considerable amounts of rainfall in the past few days.

Goring will enhance the southwest monsoon, which will dump occasional rains to the western portions of Central Luzon and Southern Luzon starting Saturday, and to the western portion of Visayas beginning Sunday.

The enhanced southwest monsoon will also bring gusty conditions to areas not under any wind signal. By Saturday, those living in Aurora, Bataan, Metro Manila, Calabarzon, Bicol region, Dinagat Islands and most of Mimaropa and Visayas will experience gusty conditions.

The weather agency warned that sea travel in the coastal waters of Batanes, Babuyan and the northern coast of mainland Cagayan may be risky.

Goring is forecast to move south southwest or south over the waters east of Northern Luzon until Saturday evening, and turn generally south or southeast for the rest of tomorrow through Sunday afternoon.

Then, it will loop northward before turning northwest on Tuesday toward Luzon Strait.

Forecast position

August 25, 2023 8:00 PM - 225 km east of Calayan, Cagayan

August 26, 2023 8:00 AM - 175 km east of Aparri, Cagayan

August 26, 2023 8:00 PM - 190 km east southeast of Tuguegarao City, Cagayan

August 27, 2023 8:00 AM - 205 km east northeast of Casiguran, Aurora

August 27, 2023 8:00 PM - 275 km east of Casiguran, Aurora

August 28, 2023 8:00 AM - 340 km east northeast of Casiguran, Aurora

August 29, 2023 8:00 AM - 320 km east of Calayan, Cagayan

August 30, 2023 8:00 AM - 110 km north northeast of Itbayat, Batanes

— Gaea Katreena Cabico