Parts of northern Luzon under Signal No. 1 as 'Goring' intensifies

MANILA, Philippines — Parts of northern Luzon were placed under Signal No. 1 Friday morning as Tropical Storm Goring (international name: Saola) intensified over the Philippine Sea.

PAGASA said the cyclone was last spotted 220 kilometers east southeast of Basco in Batanes, with peak winds of 75 kph near the center and gusts of up to 90 kph. It was heading southwest slowly.

Goring is expected to rapidly intensify and reach typhoon category on Saturday. PAGASA said “the potential for developing into a super typhoon is not ruled out.”

The state weather bureau raised Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal No. 1 over the following areas:

Batanes

Eastern portion of Babuyan Islands (Babuyan Island, Camiguin Island)

Eastern portion of mainland Cagayan (Santa Ana, Gonzaga, Lal-Lo, Gattaran, Baggao, Peñablanca)

Northeastern portion of Isabela (Maconacon, Divilacan, Palanan)

“Minimal to minor” impacts from strong winds are possible in these areas, according to PAGASA.

What to expect

Heavy rain will affect residents of Batanes, Babuyan Islands, and the northeastern portion of mainland Cagayan on Friday.

PAGASA warned that flooding and rain-induced landslides may occur, especially in areas that are susceptible to these hazards and in localities that experienced considerable amounts of rainfall in the past few days.

Goring will enhance the southwest monsoon, which will dump occasional rains to the western portions of Central Luzon and Southern Luzon starting Saturday, and to the western portion of Visayas beginning Sunday.

The enhanced southwest monsoon will also bring gusty conditions to areas not under any wind signal. By Saturday, those living in Aurora, Bataan, Metro Manila, Calabarzon, Bicol region, Dinagat Islands, and most of Mimaropa and Visayas will experience gusty conditions.

The weather agency warned that strong winds brought by Goring may cause sea travel in the coastal waters of Batanes, Babuyan, and the northern coast of mainland Cagayan to be risky.

Forecast position