LPA over Philippine Sea becomes Tropical Depression Goring

MANILA, Philippines — A low pressure area over the Philippine Sea has developed into Tropical Depression Goring, the country’s seventh cyclone of the year, state weather bureau PAGASA said Thursday.

Goring was last seen 400 kilometers east northeast of Aparri in Cagayan or 405 km east of Calayan town, with peak winds of 55 kph near the center and gusts of up to 70 kph.

Goring may become a tropical storm Thursday evening or early Friday, and may reach typhoon category by Sunday.

The cyclone was moving west northwest slowly.

What to expect

According to PAGASA, Goring is “less likely” to bring heavy rainfall over the country in the next three days.

“However, considering the proximity of the tropical cyclone to land, any westward shift in the track forecast may result in heavy rainfall over portions of Cagayan Valley in the next three days,” it said.

Goring may enhance the southwest monsoon starting Sunday or Monday, which may trigger occasional rain over the western portions of central and southern Luzon.

The state weather agency may start raising wind signals in parts of northern Luzon Thursday evening or Friday.

The possible enhancement of the southwest monsoon may also result in gustyconditions beginning Sunday or Monday over most of southern Luzon and Visayas, as well as portions of Caraga.

PAGASA advised those with motor bancas and similarly-sized vessels to avoid navigating the coastal waters of extreme northern Luzon and northeastern portion of mainland Cagayan due to moderate to rough seas.

Forecast positions

August 24, 2023 2:00 p.m. - 320 km east of Basco, Batanes

August 25, 2023 2:00 a.m. - 300 km east of Basco, Batanes

August 25, 2023 2:00 p.m. - 295 km east southeast of Basco, Batanes

August 26, 2023 2:00 a.m. - 305 km east of Aparri, Cagayan

August 26, 2023 2:00 a.m. - 290 km east of Tuguegarao City, Cagayan

August 27, 2023 2:00 a.m. - 265 km east of Casiguran, Aurora

August 28, 2023 2:00 a.m. - 315 km north northeast of Virac, Catanduanes

August 29, 2023 2:00 AM - 385 km east of Tuguegarao City, Cagayan

— Gaea Katreena Cabico