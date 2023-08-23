Ayungin resupply pushes through

This file photo taken on April 23, 2023 shows the grounded Philippine navy ship BRP Sierra Madre where marines are stationed to assert Manila's territorial claims at Second Thomas Shoal in the Spratly Islands in the disputed South China Sea. A crumbling World War II-vintage Philippine navy vessel stranded on a submerged reef in the South China Sea has long been a flashpoint between Manila and Beijing in their territorial dispute over the waters.

MANILA, Philippines — Philippine vessels have successfully unloaded their cargo of food and provisions for troops stationed on the BRP Sierra Madre in Ayungin Shoal, “notwithstanding attempts” by Chinese naval ships and maritime militia boats to stop the resupply mission.

In a statement, the National Task Force on the West Philippine Sea (NTF-WPS) said it was mission accomplished for the resupply operation despite efforts by the China Coast Guard (CCG) and the Chinese Maritime Militia (CMM) to “block, harass and interfere” with the supply mission led by the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG).

“The Philippine supply ships Unaizah May 1 and Unaizah May 2, escorted by PCG vessels BRP Cabra (MRRV-4409) and BRP Sindangan (MRRV-4407), successfully completed their RoRe mission,” the NTF-WPS said, noting that Philippine Navy vessels were on standby during the mission.

China said it allowed the resupply mission to proceed because the ships were carrying merely food and not construction materials for the outpost.

This developed as the US has offered assistance in keeping the Sierra Madre as an outpost in Ayungin, according to Philippine Ambassador to the US Jose Manuel Romualdez.

On Aug. 5, a resupply mission had to be aborted when the CCG fired water cannon at a Philippine vessel to stop it from delivering provisions to the Sierra Madre.

“Routine missions to Philippine outposts on various features in the West Philippine Sea (WPS) will continue on a regular basis. These missions are part of the Philippine Government’s legitimate exercise of its administrative functions over the WPS, in line with the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS), the 2016 Arbitral Award and domestic laws,” the statement added.

The NTF-WPS, chaired by National Security Adviser Eduardo Año, “commends the unfailing valor, determination and professionalism exhibited by the men and women of our armed forces and coast guard.”

“The Filipino people owe them a debt of gratitude, for their commitment to place their lives on the line daily to defend our sovereignty, sovereign rights and jurisdiction throughout the expanse of the WPS,” the NTF-WPS statement read. The Aug. 5 incident sparked widespread international condemnation.

Firm resolve

The AFP, in a separate statement, said the success of the resupply mission has proven that the Philippines can show the world that it can assert its rights over its territorial waters.

“Aside from ensuring the well-being of our personnel manning BRP Sierra Madre, this feat also demonstrated to the whole world the Filipinos’ firm resolve to assert our sovereign rights and jurisdiction over the shoal which is within the country’s maritime zones,” AFP spokesman Col. Medel Aguilar said.

“The AFP will support the country’s fulfillment of its obligations under existing international laws and conventions. The performance of such duty shall always be in a manner that promotes peace and in adherence to International Humanitarian Law,” he added.

Aguilar said the AFP leadership commends “its courageous and dedicated personnel aboard the two resupply boats who executed the operation with precision.”

“Gen. Romeo Brawner Jr, the Chief of Staff, AFP expresses his deep appreciation to the assistance provided by the Philippine Coast Guard to secure the two resupply boats. He also recognizes the great efforts spearheaded by the Western Command, AFP for the proper planning, coordination and execution of the RoRe mission,” he said.

“Finally, the AFP also expresses its profound gratitude to the strong support by the Filipino people that inspired every soldier to face the risk, overcome the challenge and succeed,” Aguilar said.

Earlier yesterday, a former US senior defense official warned that China was set to block the resupply mission, with four militia ships from the Panganiban (Mischief) Reef redeployed to Ayungin Shoal.

“China deployed four militia ships from Mischief Reef to take up blockade positions at Ayungin,” said Raymond Powell, who studies China’s maritime strategy at Stanford University’s Gordian Knot Center for National Security Innovation, in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

“Besides the 4 blocking Philippines access to Ayungin Shoal, 7 more deployed NE of Mischief Reef,” he said.

But he added the resupply appeared to be over with both PCG ships moving back. “Will wait for Philippines gov’t to report mission success, photos/videos, etc. Extent of dangerous PRC maneuvers hard to assess due to China Coast Guard ships running AIS-dark,” he said.

Sara meets US, China envoys

As tensions over the new resupply mission simmer, Vice President Sara Duterte announced holding separate meetings recently with Chinese and US embassy officials.

In a Facebook post yesterday, Duterte confirmed meeting with US Ambassador MaryKay Carlson at the Department of Education’s National Educators Academy of the Philippines office in Davao City last Aug. 18.

“This is the second time that I met with Ambassador Carlson since I assumed the vice presidency,” Duterte said in Filipino.

“Some of the things we talked about were the deepening of cooperation, especially in the field of education, and maintaining our good relations with the United States,” she added.

Aside from Carlson, Duterte also met with Zhao Xiuzhen, the designated Chinese consul general in Davao City.

Zhao replaced Li Lin, who served as China’s consul in the city for the past five years.

“We talked about strengthening of cooperation and relations of the Philippines and China,” Duterte said of her meeting with the new consul.

Sen. Imee Marcos, meanwhile, has appealed for greater diplomacy in resolving the Philippine-China row.

“Let us settle our conflict in a peaceful manner. We should fully comply with our obligation under the UN Charter to settle conflicts in a peaceful way. China sent us a note to dialogue, let us talk to them,” Marcos said.

She said the government should document every attempt by its diplomats, the PCG and the AFP to communicate with China.

“This way, the world can ascertain both countries’ sincerity in engaging in genuine dialogue,” she said.

“Might does not make right. We will stand our ground because we are in the right,” Marcos stressed. — Artemio Dumlao, Pia Lee Brago