LTFRB to transport groups: File formal petition for P2 jeepney fare hike

A replica of an updated traditional jeepney was presented by the Alliance of Concerned Transport Organizations to the Department of Transportation at the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines compound in Pasay yesterday.

MANILA, Philippines — The Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) urged transport groups to formally file a petition for a P2 jeepney fare hike instead of merely sending a letter of request amid rising costs of fuel.

This is still in connection with the letter sent by the Liga ng Transportasyon at Operators sa Pilipinas (LTOP), Stop and Go Transport Coalition Inc. (STOP&GO) at Federation of Jeepney Operators and Drivers Association of the Philippines (FEJODAP) to the board.

"In a hearing done today, August 22, 2023, LTFRB chairperson Atty. Teofilo Guadiz III stressed the openness of the department's office the soaring prices of petroleum products," said the LTFRB in a statement in Filipino this Tuesday.

"However, we would need to balance its effects for the commuter."

The LTFRB last week said that they are already studying the feasibility of the fare hike, following the junking of a petition urging for a P1 rush hour fare hike.

Oil firms hiked the prices of gasoline to P1.10 per liter for gasoline, P0.20 per liter for diesel and P0.70 per liter for kerosene. This marks the seventh consecutive week of price increases for diesel and kerosene. Gasoline, on another hand, has raised its prices for the sixth straight week.

"In line with this, the LTFRB urges the said transport group to go through the proper processes under the Public Service Act, through the filing of a formal petition within five days," the board added.

"The LTFRB will likewise welcome the comments and suggestions from commuters in case a petition is filed."

Why groups sent a letter, not a petition

Transport groups earlier said that they sent the request letter through the effect of LTFRB's Memorandum Circular 2019-035.

The memo was issued to streamline hearings and enable automatic fare adjustments, preventing lengthy processes.

Progressive transport group PISTON earlier clarified that they are not among the groups clamoring for a fare increase, and instead urged the government to suspend the e-VAT and excise taxes being levied on petroleum products, while calling for the repeal of the Oil Deregulation Law to lower fuel costs.

PISTON stated that previous fare hikes solely boosted company profits, failing to improve drivers' conditions amid the ongoing surge in oil prices.