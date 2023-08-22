^

Headlines

New COVID-19 cases drop to 789 from August 14 to 20

Philstar.com
August 22, 2023 | 6:20pm
New COVID-19 cases drop to 789 from August 14 to 20
Cosplayers play a game during the first Philippine Game Development Expo at the SMX Convention Center in Pasay City on August 20, 2023.
AFP / Earvin Perias

MANILA, Philippines (Update 1: 6:30 p.m.) — The Philippines recorded 789 COVID-19 infections from August 14 to 20, lower than the cases logged in the preceding week, the Department of Health said Tuesday. 

According to the DOH, COVID-19 cases were averaging 113 per day last week. The daily average was 15% lower than infections logged from August 7 to 13. 

Of the additional cases, 11 were classified as severe and critical. In total, there were 242 patients experiencing severe and critical conditions, which accounted for 9.2% of the total COVID-19 admissions in the country. 

Data from the DOH showed that only 11% of 1,636 intensive care unit beds and 13.5% of 14,649 non-ICU beds were used as of Sunday.

The health department also confirmed 10 deaths in the past week. 

The Philippines has recorded over four million COVID-19 cases, with over 66,000 deaths, since the pandemic began in early 2020. 

Over 78.4 million have been fully immunized against COVID-19, with only 23.8 million individuals receiving boosters.

Local health authorities have detected 12 cases of EG.5, which was designated as a variant under monitoring by the World Health Organization. The WHO noted that EG.5 may cause a rise in cases and become dominant in some countries. — Gaea Katreena Cabico

vuukle comment

COVID-19

COVID-19 CASES

DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
AFP not informed of US-Japan-Australia South China Sea drills

AFP not informed of US-Japan-Australia South China Sea drills

By Michael Punongbayan | 19 hours ago
The Armed Forces of the Philippines yesterday denied reports that it has declined to join a trilateral naval drill in the...
Headlines
fbtw
ACT: Did Duterte promise to remove ship from Ayungin?

ACT: Did Duterte promise to remove ship from Ayungin?

By Sheila Crisostomo | 19 hours ago
With two past presidents having already issued categorical denials, former president Rodrigo Duterte is “the only one...
Headlines
fbtw
Australia's biggest warship deployed in Philippine drills

Australia's biggest warship deployed in Philippine drills

By Jamillah Sta. Rosa | 11 hours ago
Australia's largest warship took part in joint drills with the Philippines and the United States in the disputed...
Headlines
fbtw
CHED issues show cause order vs private Manila university for &lsquo;series of offenses&rsquo;

CHED issues show cause order vs private Manila university for ‘series of offenses’

By Cristina Chi | 1 day ago
The Commission on Higher Education has issued a show-cause order against Philippine Christian University after it found the...
Headlines
fbtw
AFP urges China to avoid from interfering with Ayungin Shoal resupply mission

AFP urges China to avoid from interfering with Ayungin Shoal resupply mission

By Kristine Daguno-Bersamina | 3 days ago
The Armed Forces of the Philippines is urging the China Coast Guard to avoid any disruption during the upcoming resupply mission...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Migrant workers chief Toots Ople passes away

Migrant workers chief Toots Ople passes away

By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 4 hours ago
According to the DMW, Ople died at around 1 p.m. “surrounded by her family and loved ones.”
Headlines
fbtw
Probe launched into killing of Muslim radio anchor, peace advocate

Probe launched into killing of Muslim radio anchor, peace advocate

By Cristina Chi | 4 hours ago
In a statement, the media task force condemned the killing of Midtimbang and considers the incident related to his work as...
Headlines
fbtw
P2 billion allotted for cancer treatment, patient support in proposed 2024 budget

P2 billion allotted for cancer treatment, patient support in proposed 2024 budget

By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 4 hours ago
The cancer assistance fund will partially cover both outpatient and inpatient cancer control services.
Headlines
fbtw
DFA confirms 2 Filipinos killed in Hawaii wildfire, verifying 2 others

DFA confirms 2 Filipinos killed in Hawaii wildfire, verifying 2 others

7 hours ago
The second reported fatality is Rodolfo Rocutan — a 76 year-old resident of Lahaina, according to DFA Undersecretary...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with